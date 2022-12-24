Tottenham XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

Harry Kane is likely to return for Tottenham’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Boxing Day but Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic and Cristian Romero are set to miss out on the starting line-up.

The trio were all involved in the latter stages of the World Cup, with Perisic’s Croatia finishing third and Romero winning the trophy with Argentina after beating a France side captained by Lloris in the final.

Perisic returned to training at Hotspur Way on Friday and will be in contention for the trip to west London, boss Antonio Conte has confirmed.

Lloris will also be involved but reserve goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to start the game, while Romero has been given additional time off after returning to Argentina to join his country’s celebrations.

The centre-back will be back for the meeting with Aston Villa on New Year’s Day .

Conte confirmed that Kane is ready to start against the Bees as he looks to bounce back from his penalty heartache with England, but Richarlison is facing three to four weeks out with the hamstring injury he suffered while on duty with Brazil.

Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended but injured anyway, which should mean Yves Bissouma joins Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the midfield engine room against Brentford.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Forster; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.