Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Aston Villa with Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon both available again after injury.

Matt Doherty impressed on the left in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle last Sunday, although the Republic of Ireland international is likely to switch back to his favoured side, with Reguilon returning from a knock.

Sessegnon trained on Thursday but has not played since March 7 due to another hamstring injury and Conte is likely to be more cautious with the England Under-21 international.

The rest of Conte’s team picks itself, although Steven Bergwijn is knocking on the door after scoring from the bench against the Magpies on the back of a hugely impressive international break.

With Conte unlikely to change his system nor rest Heung-min Son or Dejan Kulusevski, Bergwijn will likely have to settle for the role of super sub again, along with the likes of Lucas Moura, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, who are trusted by Conte but not part of his strongest team.

Oliver Skipp remains sidelined but Conte has no plans to allow the England U21 international to rest his troublesome pelvis injury until next season.

“Absolutely not, we have to recover him for this season,” Conte said. “Full stop.

“This must be our target, for the medical department, for the player. It’s totally different from Tanganga’s situation. Japh had a knee injury and was out for the season.

“But Skipp, no. It’s important for the player to feel this possibility and there is this possibility to recover this season. Also we need him and we trust him.

“He’s a really good guy. I’m really sorry for him because he doesn’t deserve this type of injury. But I repeat he has to recover this season and I push the medical department to recover him this season because we need him.”

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham

Story continues

When: Saturday, April 9, 17.30pm BST

TV: Sky Sports

Referee: Graham Scott

Out: Tanganga (knee), Skipp (pelvis)