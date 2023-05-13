Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Premier League today

Tottenham have doubts over Clement Lenglet for today’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Interim manager Ryan Mason set up Spurs successfully against Crystal Palace in a mix of a back four without the ball but retained the familiar three-man defence in possession to restrict Roy Hodgson’s previously free-scoring side in a much-needed 1-0 win last time out.

Lenglet was forced off injured during the final stages of the game, and if not fit then Eric Dier - who was dropped for last weekend’s win - can be expected to come back in.

Emerson Royal lined up in an unfamiliar right centre-back berth, which allowed Pedro Porro to join the attack on the same flank, while Lenglet and Ben Davies paired up on the left. Ivan Perisic has impressed in recent weeks and is also pushing to start. Captain Hugo Lloris is out though, meaning Fraser Forster will continue to deputise in goal.

Up front, Richarlison was again lively without scoring against Palace and will hope to keep his place ahead of Dejan Kulusevski. Harry Kane and Heung-min Son will keep their places in the attack.

Yves Bismouma was a surprise inclusion on the bench against Palace and Mason says the midfielder being back in the fold is a welcome boost for the final weeks of the season.

He told reporters: “It was probably a little bit premature, but we value him and felt it was good for him to be part of the group.”

Predicted Tottenham XI: Forster; Emerson, Romero, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Son, Kane, Richarlison.