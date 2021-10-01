Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Nuno Espirito Santo faces tough decisions over the make-up of the Tottenham midfield after last weekend’s chastening defeat against Arsenal.

Nuno came in for heavy criticism for the way he set his side up at Emirates Stadium and is under huge pressure following three straight Premier League losses.

Olivier Skipp is set to come into the Spurs side in place of Dele Alli, who was hooked at half-time at Emirates Stadium.

New signing Cristian Romero could come into the defence after an assured display in Thursday’s 5-1 Europa League win over Slovenian minnows NS Mura.

Bryan Gill was a bright spark off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal but it remains to be seen whether Nuno feels the Spaniard is ready to play from the start.

Spurs will hope Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Mura can ignite his season. The England captain is yet to score in the Premier League this season.

Nuno will again be without Steven Bergwijn due to injury. Ryan Sessegnon also remains sidelined.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Tanganga, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Lucas, Son, Kane.

