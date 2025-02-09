Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

Lucas Bergvall could start for Tottenham against Aston Villa (ES Composite)

Tottenham’s injury woes have further worsened ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa.

Spurs head to Villa Park for their fourth-round tie hoping to avoid exiting two domestic cups in four days, having lost 4-1 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-final after Thursday’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Richarlison’s injury, sustained against the Reds, means Spurs have 11 first-team absentees for the trip to Villa Park.

The 27-year-old striker was forced off in the first half with a calf injury and is the latest to succumb to injury, with Postecoglou revealing the Brazilian was “emotional” after his latest injury setback.

New signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel made their debuts in Thursday’s heavy defeat at Anfield and are available. Tel could be handed a first start given Postecoglou’s two main strikers, Solanke and Richarlison, are injured and youngster Dane Scarlett is cup-tied.

Tottenham predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Tel, Son

Injured: Solanke, Romero, Odobert, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Maddison, Udogie, Vicario, Johnson, Werner, Richarlison

Cup-tied: Scarlett

Date and time: 5.35pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, 2025

Venue: Villa Park

TV channel and live stream: BBC One and iPlayer