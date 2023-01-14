Tottenham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has suggested it would be a "risk" to start Rodrigo Bentancur or Richarlison against Arsenal on Sunday.

But Dejan Kulusevski is expected to return to the side for the first time since Boxing Day after recovering from a muscle problem.

If Bentancur (adductor) is not deemed ready to start, Yves Bissouma is expected to come into the midfield two, despite pulling out of the XI for last weekend's FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

After the game, assistant head coach Cristian Stelling said he expected the Malian to be fit for the derby.

Conte's other decision is over the makeup of his back three, with Cristian Romero and Eric Dier likely to play but a toss up between Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies for the left centre-half role.

Lenglet is fresher, having not featured in the World Cup, although Davies is more experienced in this type of game.

Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic can expect to come in at wing-back after starts for Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon against Pompey last week, while club captain Hugo Lloris will return in goal.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane