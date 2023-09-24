Tottenham XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for north London derby

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has a decision to make at centre-forward for Sunday's visit to Arsenal.

Heung-min Son has led the line in the last two games, scoring a hat-trick at Burnley before a more subdued display in the win over Sheffield United last weekend, but Richarlison was the game-changer from the bench against the Blades.

The Brazilian scored his first home League goal to equalise before setting up the last-gasp winner for Dejan Kulusevski.

If Richarlison returns to the XI, Son could switch to the left wing, replacing Manor Solomon.

Elsewhere, Postecoglou is unlikely to tinker significantly with his XI, having vowed to stick to his attacking principles at the Emirates Stadium.

Ivan Perisic is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training, joining Giovani Lo Celso (quad), Rodrigo Bentancur (also ACL), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Bryan Gil (groin) on the sidelines.

"Apart from Ivan, everyone from last week is in a good space," Postecoglou said. "In terms of the longer term ones, we've still got two or three weeks away Bryan Gil, Lo Celso, Bentancur, those kind of guys. Hopefully over the next few weeks they will slowly get involved in training."

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Son, Maddison, Kulusevski; Richarlison

Doubts: None

Out: Perisic, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Gil, Sessegnon

Time and date: 2pm BST, Sunday September 24, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium