Tottenham 'working hard' on January transfer signings after double injury blow, says Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham are "working hard" to sign players in January after a setback for Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin's ankle complaint deepened the club's injury crisis.

Dragusin will be assessed on Friday having been forced off towards the end of the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, potentially leaving Postecoglou without a single senior centre-half for Sunday's visit of in-form Wolves.

Davies, who pulled up in the defeat at Bournemouth on December 5, returned to training this week but is now facing another "couple of weeks" on the sidelines following a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

With six other players sidelined through injury or illness and Djed Spence suspended, Postecoglou is again down to bare bones this weekend in Spurs' final game before the January transfer window opens.

Postecoglou says January is an important month for Spurs (Getty Images)

The head coach acknowledged that it was an important month for the club but says they must remain “disciplined” in the market, in spite of his mounting selection problems.

“In the context of where we're at at the moment, I think it is an important [window],” Postecoglou said. “Our league position is not great but it’s super tight and we’re not that far off.

“We're in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and still in great position in Europe and there's the FA Cup.

“There's still everything to play for this year for us to make it a season where we can have success. But we need some help, the players need some help more importantly, and the club is working really hard to try make that happen.

“It will depend where we’re at when the window opens and we're getting close to that now, so we've got a clearer picture of where we're at.

“I still think we have to be disciplined, it's not just about just bringing anybody in. There's certainly a need to reinforce if we can. Everyone knows January's not an easy time to do that. But the club's working hard behind the scenes to see what we can do to help players we've got at the moment who are giving everything in every game and dipping into every bit of energy they have to try to get us through.”

While Postecoglou is hoping to welcome back Richarlison (hamstring) and Mikey Moore (illness) in early January, Guglielmo Vicario (foot) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) are among long-term Spurs absentees as they recover from surgery.

“I just think we need to help some of these guys [who are still playing],” Postecoglou said.

“At least two or three who are fairly long term injuries so you know you're going to be short there. Others are coming back from significant injuries and you don’t know how long they’ll take to get up to speed. We need some reinforcements and the club is working hard to make that happen and we'll see where we get to.”

Nine defeats from 18 Premier League games this season, including four in their last five matches, have left Spurs 11th in the table but Postecoglou insists he still feels the support of the club and fanbase.

Asked if he was under pressure and experiencing the toughest spell of his managerial career, the Australian said: “No and no.

“It is what it is. It’s not what motivates or drives me. My motivation for what I do is try to create teams who win things and have success and make an impact.

“That doesn’t really change. I will keep doing what I am doing.

“It doesn’t add any pressure or I don’t feel any extra anxiety about anything. I firmly believe we will get through this and come out stronger and create the team we want to be.

“I keep saying fanbase, they love their football club, they care about their football club and want their football club to succeed.

“They made those feelings and emotions seen. I haven't felt anything but support since I have been here and I still feel that support is there.

“I keep doing what I think is the right thing to get success to this football club and that doesn't change.

“The task is difficult at the moment because of our situation but like most things that are fairly difficult to traverse, it's only temporary and we'll get through it and come out stronger.”