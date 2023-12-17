Five Champions League spots for Premier League? Race as it stands ahead of knockout stages

Manchester United and Newcastle's exits from the Champions League is bad news in the race to earn an extra qualification spot next season.

As part of a revamped 36-team competition next season, the two countries whose clubs perform best in European competitions this season will receive an extra Champions League spot.

That means a fifth spot for Premier League clubs is up for grabs and Spurs, who are currently in fifth place in the Premier League, are in pole position to benefit while Aston Villa - who have never been in the Champions League - will also fancy their chances of a top-five finish come May.

Coefficient points are awarded across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League and, following the group stages, the Premier League sits third behind Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga.

Race for top two

Italy: 14.00

Germany: 13.64

England: 13.63

Spain: 12.69

Czech: 12.00

Belgium: 11.60

France: 11.58

Turkey: 10.50

Netherlands: 8.60

Denmark: 8.50

Arsenal and Manchester City are through to the knockout stage, however, and the Premier League will soon start racing up the rankings should they both go deep into the tournament.

West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton are all through to the knockout stage in the Europa League, while Villa themselves are favourites to win the Conference League.

The coefficient system is designed to assess the overall strength of leagues, so wins in the Champions League are not worth more.

Looking back at the previous five seasons, England and Spain would have taken seven of the 10 extra slots, so history suggests it is likely the Premier League will have five places in the Champions League next season.