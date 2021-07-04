Tottenham want to keep ‘incredible’ Harry Kane this summer, insists Fabio Paratici

(AP)

New Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has publicly reaffirmed the club’s desire to keep hold of “incredible striker” Harry Kane this summer.

The England captain has asked to leave Spurs in pursuit of major silverware and believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to exit his boyhood club in the current transfer window.

Manchester City began testing Tottenham’s resolve to keep Kane with an opening bid worth £100million plus the option of players in part exchange, though Spurs insisted last month that no official offer had been received.

And Paratici - who has now begun his role managing and developing Tottenham’s sporting operations, facilities and footballing infrastructure after 11 years at Juventus - has made it very clear that there is no desire to sell the 27-year-old over the coming months.

Kane is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020, where, after a slow start in Group D, he scored the second goal in the memorable 2-0 last-16 win over Germany at Wembley before notching a brace in a superb display as the Three Lions made it back-to-back major tournament semi-finals under Gareth Southgate with a 4-0 rout of Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

He has repeatedly made it clear that his club future will not be resolved until after the tournament, where is fully focused on potentially ending England’s 55-year trophy drought, with no talks yet having taken place with Paratici.

“We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal,” the former Juve transfer guru told Sky Sport in Italy on Sunday, per Fabrizio Romano.

“I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy Harry Kane too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.”

He added: “I’ve not had any conversation with Harry Kane yet - just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the Euros. He’s an incredible striker.”

Tottenham’s protracted, 72-day managerial search hardly seemed an ideal situation as they bid to keep Kane in N17, with ex-Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo finally appointed as Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor on a two-year contract earlier this week.

Nuno was another Paratici recommendation after talks with Antonio Conte broke down and Spurs ended discussions with the likes of Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso.

Discussing that lengthy search, the Italian said: “We’ve had talks with many managers.

“Antonio Conte is one of the managers we contacted, Gattuso and Fonseca too... then we decided to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo. He did an amazing job at Wolves”

