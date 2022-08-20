Tottenham vs Wolves: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

The Premier League weekend begins at Tottenham in just a few hours’ time as Antonio Conte’s side welcome Wolves.

Last season, Bruno Lage’s team conquered Spurs in their own backyard, though the hope for Conte will be that this time is different.

After battling to a point away at Stamford Bridge little under a week ago, Spurs are showing signs of fight under the Italian, to go along with the quality they’ve added in the transfer market this summer.

Backed by a much bigger squad, plenty is expected of Spurs this season. Still, if they’re going to get anywhere close to achieving their aims, these are the games they simply must win.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Wolves is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London will host the match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Wolves

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate 4K.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website and app.

Tottenham vs Wolves team news

Cristian Romero has been ruled out of the game with an abductor injury Antonio Conte described as a “little problem”. Davinson Sanchez is likely to deputise.

Oliver Skipp also remains sidelined but is nearing a return to action.

For Wolves, Raul Jimenez is out with a knee injury until the end of August and Joao Moutinho will be assessed ahead of the game. There could be a debut for new club-record signing Matheus Nunes.

Tottenham vs Wolves prediction

Wolves have just one point and one goal to their name from two games this season, while Spurs have thumped Southampton and somehow escaped Chelsea with a one by again proving a new-found fight under Conte.

Spurs are back in front of their own fans and should start the weekend on a positive note.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 51

Draws: 21

Wolves win: 30