Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Davies, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Matar Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Sarabia, Neto, Joao Gomes, Hwang.

15:05

Spurs are immediately on the front foot as Kulusevski and Maddison work the ball out left to Son. The play eventually comes all the way back across to Richarlison, whose teasing delivery is headed behind by Kilman.

15:03

We're under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs kitted out in all white and Wolves in their red and green change kit.

14:55

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have posted three away wins over Tottenham, with only Chelsea and Liverpool (four each) recording more in that span. Can they cause Spurs more problems here? We're about to find out – kick-off is rapidly approaching!

14:55

O'Neil, meanwhile, makes just one alteration to the Wolves team beaten by Brentford last Saturday. Cunha is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and it's Hwang – making his first appearance since the Asian Cup – who sees off competition from Bellegarde to start in his place. Elsewhere, Mario Lemina's younger brother Noha travelled with the squad for this game, but he misses out on a place on the bench.

14:50

Tottenham make four changes to the side which beat Brighton in dramatic circumstances last week. The headline news is that Son makes his first start since returning from the Asian Cup, having come off the bench to assist Johnson's winner last time out. Bissouma, Emerson and Davies are also brought in, with Werner and Bentancur dropping to the bench and Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro out injured.

14:45

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

14:45

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Pablo Sarabia, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto.

14:45

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil, Timo Werner, Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur.

14:40

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies; Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Son Heung-min; Richarlison.

14:40

Indeed, Wolves trailed in November's reverse fixture until the 90:30 mark, when Pablo Sarabia's incredible touch and finish dragged them level before Mario Lemina hit a 97th-minute winner. That is one of several memorable successes Gary O'Neil has masterminded over the Premier League's elite this season, with Wolves also winning 4-2 at Chelsea on their last road trip. However, they fell to a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Brentford last week, losing star forward Matheus Cunha to injury in the process – how will they handle his absence here?

14:34

Tottenham are looking good for a return to the Champions League following a strong start to 2024. Indeed, Ange Postecoglou's men are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, winning each of their last five at home, and last week's dramatic victory over Brighton and Hove Albion felt like an important moment in the battle for a top-four finish. With Aston Villa losing to Manchester United, Spurs moved one point clear of their rivals in fourth, and they will be looking to maintain their positive momentum here. Also on the menu is a dose of revenge, over a side who inflicted one of Spurs' most gut-wrenching defeats under Postecoglou...

14:34

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from north London as Tottenham host Wolves!

Tottenham vs Wolves line-ups

14:07 , Mike Jones

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Davies, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Matar Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Sarabia, Neto, Joao Gomes, Hwang.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.