Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Wolves - LIVE!

Having watched Manchester United slip up on Saturday, Tottenham know there’s still a race to be run in the battle for the top four.

While the midweek loss to Southampton was undoubtedly disappointing, Spurs remain only four points off the Champions League spots with three games in hand on both United and West Ham.

For many, it is Spurs in the driving seat given the games they are still to play, but they need a statement performance. Generally, Conte’s record at home has been solid enough but Wolves offer a stern test just days after the ridiculous showing against the Saints.

New signings Dejan Kuluvsevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could get their first stats as Conte looks to change things around which, after a relatively slow time of things on the transfer front in January, could provide a much-needed shot in the arm to a team that has been together for a while now.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing updates.

Tottenham vs Wolves latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Game not televised, highlights on Match of the Day 2

Early Tottenham team news: Eric Dier still injured

Prediction: Tottenham to win 2-0

12:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wolves have been a tough nut to crack but struggled to create chances, even after Arsenal were reduced to ten men against Arsenal.

Antonio Conte will be demanding a response from his side after their poor showing in midweek and should get one.

Tottenham to win 2-0.

Tottenham team news

12:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte must decide whether to hand first Premier League starts to January signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski after both came off the bench in the defeat to Southampton.

Eric Dier remains out injured, as does Oliver Skipp, and Conte has acknowledged it may be a risk to start Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son for the third time in a week after they returned from hamstring injuries, but has said the pair are too important to rest.

How to keep across today’s action

11:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Welcome

09:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Wolves.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 2pm GMT.