Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Wolves in the opening fixture of the Premier League weekend. Antonio Conte’s side can go top of the table with a victory after rescuing a late point in their fiery clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and the Tottenham manager is set to be on the touchline despite being charged by the FA following his heated confrontation with Thomas Tuchel.

On the pitch, Spurs have been among the Premier League’s leading scorers so far - although there is concern at the other end as Cristian Romero has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Wolves, meanwhile, have struggled for goals but they have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Portugal international Matheus Nunes in a club record deal. Bruno Lage’s side won 2-0 on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but are without a victory in their last nine games, stretching back to last season.

Spurs: Lloris (c); Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Wolves: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves (c), Nunes, Moutinho; Podence, Neto, Guedes.

Match kicks off at 12.30pm BST

Tottenham team news

11:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Let’s start with the home side, who make a couple of changes from the 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Sanchez comes at the back for the injured Romero, while Perisic makes his first start at left wingback, replacing Sessegnon who drops to the bench.

Ivan Perisic has shown glimpses of his talent in his opening two cameos as sub but now gets the chance to run riot from the start.

Ivan Perisic arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty)

Confirmed line-ups

11:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spurs — Lloris(C); Sánchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Wolves — José Sá; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Rúben Neves(C), Nunes; Daniel Podence, João Moutinho, Pedro Neto; Gonçalo Guedes.

Wolves’ Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m

11:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident new record signing Matheus Nunes can live up to Pep Guardiola’s billing of being one of the world’s top young talents – joking that such a ringing endorsement could have cost the club an extra £10m.

Sporting Lisbon are understood to have been paid an initial 45million euros (£38m) for the 23-year-old, with a further five million euros (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

Nunes brings with him Champions League experience, having been part of the Sporting side beaten by City in last season’s competition.

Following City’s 5-0 win in Lisbon, Guardiola singled out Nunes as “one of the best players in the world today”.

Lage believes it is praise well due – even if it might have raised the young midfielder’s asking price.

“In that moment I was upset with Pep because when Pep does a statement like that the value of the player goes (up)!” the Wolves boss said.

“When I am now looking for him, I will need to pay £10million more because when any manager like Pep says one thing about one player, he puts £10million more (on the fee).”

Tottenham vs Wolves: Early team news

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Cristian Romero will be unavailable due to an adductor injury. Romero has been key to Tottenham’s strong defensive record under Conte and Davinson Sanchez wil be his likely replacement the back three. Elsewhere, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison made positive impacts from the bench at Stamford Bridge and the Croatian could be handed his first start at left wing back in place of Ryan Sessegnon on the left.

Wolves have announced their record signing in Matheus Nunes and the midfielder is set to be in Lage’s squad for the first time at Spurs. Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore got their first minutes off the bench in the goalless draw against Fulham and could start here while new signing Goncalo Guedes will be pushing for his first involvement. Raul Jimenez remains out with a knee injury so Hwang Hee-Chan will continue to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves: Sa: Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves; Traore, Podence, Neto; Hwang