Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Wolves – LIVE!

Having emerged from Stamford Bridge with a point, Tottenham are offered the chance to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign later today when Wolves roll into the capital. Antonio Conte has escaped a touchline ban after his confrontation with Thomas Tuchel during Sunday’s fiery draw with Chelsea and will be looking for a vast improvement on the performance that saw his Spurs side lose to Bruno Lage’s team last season.

Spurs, under their first full season of Conte’s stewardship, have been tipped for success but desperately need to win these kind of home games if they are to truly challenge. After swatting aside Southampton, Conte’s side do look dangerous in their own backyard and have plenty of options if the Italian is looking to tinker. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis!

Tottenham vs Wolves latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 12.30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: BT Sport

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Where to watch Tottenham vs Wolves

10:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate 4K.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

BT has confirmed a new sports tie-up with Warner Bros Discovery (BT/PA) (PA Media)

Welcome

09:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

Antonio Conte has escaped from last week’s battle at Stamford Bridge without a touchline ban, so will be in charge today.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 12.30pm BST.