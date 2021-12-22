Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa.

They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the Italian.

West Ham, meanwhile, have suffered a dip in form following their impressive start to the season. The Hammers knocked out Manchester United and Manchester City to reach this stage but have won just one of their last six in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need know before the match this evening.

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 21 December at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Both teams could make changes, with a hectic schedule of three Premier Legaue matches to come in between Boxing Day and 2 January. Antonio Conte was without Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil for the draw against Liverpool while Cristian Romero is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Sergio Reguilon was only fit enough to come off the bench against Liverpool but could start here, while Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Winks will be hoping to keep their place in the starting line-up. Lucas Moura could be brought back into the starting line-up.

West Ham manager David Moyes is yet to play his strongest side in the Carabao Cup but could be tempted to bring in the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio from the start here. Centre backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna and left back Ben Johnson are out, while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Winks, Skipp; Lucas, Kane, Son

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Tottenham: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

West Ham: 21/10

Prediction

Antonio Conte has turned the mood in north London around and his team are on a great run - West Ham will remain competitive but they are badly out of form. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham