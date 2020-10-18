Tottenham vs West Ham result: Player ratings as Hammers pull off incredible comeback against Spurs

Alex Pattle
View photos
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham

Lloris – 6: Not at fault for any of the visitors’ goals – especially not the third…

Aurier – 6: A relatively calm performance by the right-back’s standards until West Ham’s late flurry.

Alderweireld – 5: Composed in the centre for the home team for the most part before the late drama, when he failed to get his fellow defenders settled.

Sanchez – 6: Made one crucial block – if by accident – in the second half before sending an inch-perfect cross-field ball to the feet of Son. Bizarrely headed in a Coufal cross late in the day.

Reguilon – 7: Perfect delivery made Kane’s second unmissable, and the left-back was visibly very eager to contribute in the attacking third from first whistle to last. Defensively not as sharp, however.

View photos
Harry Kane scored two and provided an assistPOOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sissoko – 6: Solid in the centre for most of the game.

Hojbjerg – 6: Tidy showing from the new recruit for the most part.

Ndombele – 7: Played with a visible confidence that has evidently come from his increased game time.

Bergwijn – 8: Looked lively from the opening whistle and gave the West Ham defence yet another threat to consider.

Son – 9: Took his goal with supreme confidence; as soon as he cut inside, there was no doubt he would find the net. Elsewhere caused Balbuena plenty of problems.

Kane – 10: Two goals and a terrific assist, and he hit the post late on. The England captain is as potent a playmaker as he is a striker at the moment.

Bale – 6: Came on late. Looked fit and motivated, which is the main thing, but missed a great chance to put the result beyond doubt.

View photos
Gareth Bale came off the benchGetty Images

West Ham

Fabianski – 6: Could do little about any of the goals and exhibited some courage and sharp decision-making at times.

Masuaku – 7: Dribbled forward purposefully with every opportunity he got.

Cresswell – 6: Rather anonymous in a fixture in which every player needs to turn up and his deliveries were sup-par – all until he assisted Balbuena’s header, that is.

Ogbonna – 5: Centre-back didn't quite look up for it – or up to it, during Spurs’ fast start.

View photos
Fabian Balbuena headed home late to kickstart a West Ham comebackPOOL/AFP via Getty Images

Balbuena – 5: Painfully mismatched against Son and severely lacking in confidence, it seemed. Improved as the game progressed, however, and redeemed himself slightly with a headed goal to give West Ham a shot at a draw.

Coufal – 6: After his team's dreadful start, the defender was one of the first to show some spirit and help the Hammers get a grip on the game. His cross caused Sanchez’s own goal late on.

Rice – 6: Tried to drag his team back into the game as a matter of pride.

Soucek – 7: Physical presence was notable in the centre, as ever.

Fornals – 6: Passing and deliveries were tidy enough as West Ham tried to get back into the game.

Antonio – 6: Applied himself with as much vigour as usual, but was not often enough put in the positions to make a difference.

Bowen – 6: Like Antonio, struggled to impact the game as much as he usually would, but not for a lack of trying.

Lanzini – 7: A late substitute, the Argentine gets such a high grade purely for the quality of his equaliser – the last kick of the game and as fine a hit as you’ll ever see.