Tottenham vs West Ham – Predicted lineup and team news

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham in a London derby this lunchtime, with Spurs aiming to bounce back from capitulation at Brighton before the international break.

Ange Postecoglou’s side looked set to earn a sixth straight win in all competitions after racing into a two-goal lead at the interval, but the North Londoners collapsed after the break to crash to defeat.

Postecoglou called the defeat at Brighton the ‘worst’ of his reign with the club and will have spent the international break pondering what went wrong at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs sit ninth in the Premier League table after an indifferent start to the campaign and Postecoglou is under pressure to address the inconsistencies in his side. The Australian’s approach has been questioned, with Postecoglou unwilling to compromise on his front-footed philosophy.

Tottenham vs West Ham – Predicted lineup and team news

Tottenham team news

Spurs have been handed a huge boost ahead of the visit of West Ham with captain Son Heung-min fit to return. The South Korean has recovered from a thigh problem and has a strong record in this fixture, with eight goals and six assists in 19 career appearances against the Hammers.

Timo Werner will be expected to make way for Son’s return, with Brennan Johnson featuring on the right-hand side. The Welsh winger has scored in seven straight games for club and country after netting during the international break. Dominic Solanke also provided an assist for England in defeat to Greece, on his first international appearance for seven years.

“If I accept that this is impossible to change, I’m stealing a living” Ange Postecoglou believes that he can end Tottenham’s 16-year wait for a trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/t4utK0o3ff — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 19, 2024

Richarlison could also be involved on Saturday lunchtime, while Lucas Bergvall should be passed fit after picking up a calf complaint when representing Sweden during the international break. Summer signing Wilson Odobert remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham predicted lineup

Tottenham predicted XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke.

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 19th October. Kick-off is 12:30pm BST.

What TV channel is Tottenham vs West Ham?

The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST.

Read – Eight talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

See more – 5️⃣ spicy fixtures you must watch this weekend 🌶

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok