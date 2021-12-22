Tottenham vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

West Ham will look to continue their impressive Carabao Cup run when they visit London rivals Tottenham in the quarter-finals tonight.

David Moyes’ side knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford before eliminating the holders Manchester City in the previous round.

The Hammers have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League, however, and have won just one of their last six games in the competition following their strong start to the season.

Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in an impressive performance under Antonio Conte, are looking to go one step further than last campaign when they were defeated finalists in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 21 December at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Both teams could make changes, with a hectic schedule of three Premier Legaue matches to come in between Boxing Day and 2 January. Antonio Conte was without Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil for the draw against Liverpool while Cristian Romero is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Sergio Reguilon was only fit enough to come off the bench against Liverpool but could start here, while Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Winks will be hoping to keep their place in the starting line-up. Lucas Moura could be brought back into the starting line-up.

West Ham manager David Moyes is yet to play his strongest side in the Carabao Cup but could be tempted to bring in the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio from the start here. Centre backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna and left back Ben Johnson are out, while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Winks, Skipp; Lucas, Kane, Son

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Tottenham: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

West Ham: 21/10

Prediction

Antonio Conte has turned the mood in north London around and his team are on a great run - West Ham will remain competitive but they are badly out of form. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham