Leicester City are hosting Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Villa come into the game as the only team in English football to have a perfect record, with three wins from their opening three games in the league including that 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool. Leicester have had a mixed start, beating Manchester City before losing to West Ham last time out, and they face Villa here without the injured Jamie Vardy.

