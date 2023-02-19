Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - David Klein /Reuters

05:51 PM

61min: Tottenham 1 West Ham 0

Yellow card for Antonio after a foul on Kane. Harsh decision in my view.

05:49 PM

59min: Tottenham 1 West Ham 0

2 - Having scored just once in his first 45 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, Emerson Royal has since netted two goals in his last five games (v Man City & West Ham). Rumble. pic.twitter.com/vTvpV82o80 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2023

05:47 PM

56min: Tottenham 1 West Ham 0

Almost an immediate response from West Ham as Bowen races through and forces a decent stop from Forster.

05:46 PM

55min: Tottenham 1 West Ham 0 GOAL

Great goal. First bit of quality and the deadlock is broken.

Hojbjerg slips a ball in behind the West Ham defence for Davies to run onto, he squares to Emerson Royal who slots past Fabianski.

That was a brilliant pass from Hojbjerg in the build up to Tottenham's goal but Moyes will be fuming about how much space there was — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 19, 2023

05:42 PM

52min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Tottenham are looking a lot livelier in this half. Perhaps Conte was on facetime in the dressing room during the break.

05:39 PM

49min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Another mistake by West Ham, this time by Rice and Kulusevski gets away. His pass deflects to Kane, who gets into the box but shoots well wide.

05:38 PM

47min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Massive chance for Tottenham. Kulusevski nicks the ball away from Aguerd and gives it Kane. Kane returns the pass and Kulusevski gets into the box, chops onto his left foot and plays it to Richarlison, who side foots tamely into the hands of Kulusevski.

05:35 PM

47min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

No subs at the break.

05:34 PM

SECOND HALF: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Tottenham get the match under way again. It has to be better than the first half.

05:26 PM

Twitter reacts

Playing not to lose rather than playing to win makes for mega boring matches week in week out now. #TOTWHU — David Roca-Mas (@drocamas) February 19, 2023

What an awful game this has been. #TOTWHU — Sam Lewis (@SammyBoy23) February 19, 2023

There are spicy London derbies, this Spurs West Ham game has been a chicken korma of a match #TOTWHU — richard foster (@rcfoster) February 19, 2023

05:20 PM

HALF TIME: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Kane slips over as he shoots from distance and the ball bounces safely into the hands of Fabianski.

And that is the final action of a very disappointing half of football. Nothing to separate them, let's hope that improves in the second half.

0-0 at Tottenham at the end of a boring first half — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 19, 2023

05:17 PM

45+2min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Glorius pass by Kane over the top to Richarlison, Fabianski misjudges the flight of the ball and the Brazilian attacker, from the angle, shoots at goal but the shot is blocked by the keeper.

From the resulting corner, Lenglet heads over.

05:15 PM

45min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Lenglet is OK to continue. We enter three minutes of added time.

Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

05:13 PM

43min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Soucek goes for a ball in the air with Lenglet and it's the Tottenham defender who comes off first. Physio rush onto the pitch to check over the defender.

Soucheck is #westham man of the match so far by a country mile #justsaying #TOTWHU #coyi — Nze Kriss Kezie Akabusi MBE MA OLY PgDipManagement (@krissakabusi) February 19, 2023

05:12 PM

41min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

The Argentine defender is OK to continue after some treatment from the Tottenham physio.

05:11 PM

39min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

The one thing the home fans do love is when Romero goes flying into tackles but he may have hurt himself after a challenge with Soucek.

05:07 PM

36min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Ironic cheers from the home crowd as Hojbjerg shoots from distance after mulitple pleas. Easy save for Fabianski.

It was the first shot on target for either team. Nine minutes until half time.

05:02 PM

30min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

All 11 Tottenham players behind the ball when West Ham are in possession on the half way line. It's no wonder the home fans are getting restless.

04:58 PM

27min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

With three to aim for in the box, Kulusevski whips a left footed cross straight out of play. Sums up the match really.

04:55 PM

23min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Not the highest-quality match so far.

04:53 PM

20min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

First glimpse of Son on the Tottenham bench. Since winning the Golden Boot last season, he has struggled for form and has only scored four goals in the Premier League this season.

04:48 PM

17min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Another near miss for West Ham. Bowen has the freedom to run towards the Tottenham box and he flashes a shot across the goal which just misses the boot of Soucek.

Replays show the midfielder would have been offside had he scored.

04:46 PM

14min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Long spell of possession for West Ham. The home fans start to chant 'Come on you Spurs' to push their players forward.

04:43 PM

13min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Nothing is given after a Var check but the ball did hit Kehrer's hand. A bit lucky there I think...

04:42 PM

11min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Skipp doesn't hit a volley from the edge of the box cleanly but the shot deflects off a West Ham player for a corner.

The ball comes in and the Tottenham players appeal for handball.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison appeals for a penalty - Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Paul Childs/Reuters

04:39 PM

8min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Skipp is booked for a late challenge on Antonio. A long time to go on a yellow card for the combative midfielder.

04:39 PM

6min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

The home side starting to come into the game with Kane dropping deep to get involved.

04:34 PM

3min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

Tottenham are notoriously slow starters and West Ham are putting them under early pressure here.

04:32 PM

1min: Tottenham 0 West Ham 0

First chance. Soucek cuts the ball back to Bowen, who is in acres of space on the edge of the box.

But the England international strikes a left footed shot wide of the post.

04:30 PM

KICK OFF: Tottenham vs West Ham

West Ham get the match under way.

04:29 PM

The players are in the tunnel

Kane leads out the Tottenham team with his daughters and the fans pay tribute to him by holding up cards which spell out his first name.

Nice touch.

Fans spell out "Harry" - Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Ian Kington/Getty Images

04:21 PM

Kane loves playing West Ham

⚽ 8 winning goals

⚽ 7 opening goals



No player has scored more of either in the #PL this season than Harry Kane#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/HUoMzdiAC0 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2023

04:15 PM

Antonio and Bowen are capable causing problems for Tottenham

West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the warm up - Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - David Klein/Reuters

04:07 PM

Pre-match stats

After keeping five consecutive home clean sheets against West Ham between 2006 and 2011, Spurs have

recorded just one shutout in their last 10 against the Hammers in the Premier League. However, they've

lost just twice in this run (W5 D3).

Only once in the last eight seasons have West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with

Tottenham, doing so in 2020-21. In that campaign, they came from 3-0 down in the last 10 minutes to draw

3-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham lost 2-0 against Arsenal in their last Premier League home London derby, having won five in a

row before this. They've not lost consecutive home league London derbies since November 2004.

West Ham have lost their last five away London derbies in the Premier League, since winning 3-2 at Crystal

Palace on New Year's Day 2022. It's their longest such losing run since a streak of six between April 2009

and October 2010.

03:58 PM

I hope someone's told them Son is on the bench

Tottenham Hotspur fans holds up a sign in support of Son Heung-min - Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - David Klein/Reuters

03:45 PM

Team news explained

Son Heung-min is dropped to the bench for Tottenham with Richarlison preferred in attack.

Son, who has scored in only four matches this season, is one of three changes made from the midweek loss in AC Milan. Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are also recalled in place of Ivan Perisic and Pape Sarr.

West Ham are without Lucas Paqueta while Said Benrahma drops to the bench following their draw with Chelsea last weekend.

Flynn Downes and Tomas Soucek are brought into the team by David Moyes.

Richarlison - Tottenham vs West Ham live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur /Getty Images

03:34 PM

Team News

Spurs: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson Royal, Højbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Richarlison; Kane (C).

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice (C), Emerson; Bowen, Downes; Antonio.

03:28 PM

Preview

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini says he can count on Ryan Mason with Antonio Conte in Italy under doctors orders to rest after rushing his return from gallbladder surgery.

Stellini who led Tottenham to victory over Manchester City earlier this month but was quick to praise the support given to him by first-team coach Mason, who had a seven-game spell as Spurs' caretaker boss in 2021.

Asked if Mason could become a manager, Stellini insisted: "Yeah I think so.

"He is young, he needs time and experience but probably I am not the right person to give him suggestions because he has studied a lot and he wants to improve.

"He has a good character to be a coach and to lead a club, but he needs experience like everyone.

"I think one of the best skills for a coach is clarity. To not create confusion, so he has many details, many ideas, many players to make a choice and to filter all this is an important skill.

"Ryan has the character and this type of skill and I think this is an important skill for a great coach."

For West Ham, they are on a three-game unbeaten run following a win over Everton and back-to-back draws, at Newcastle and last Saturday at home to Chelsea.

Moyes expects a difficult match when the London rivals meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and urged his side to be positive going into the game.

"I don't think there ever is a good time to play Tottenham because they've got a host of good players, a really good team," he said.

"I couldn't put it down to any good time, but obviously this is the time we've got the game and we have time to play them.

"We'll try and go into the game really positive, we will try and show the form we have been finding a little bit more at the moment, so if we can do that it will be a good game."