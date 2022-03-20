Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

The race for the top four continues this afternoon as West Ham travel to Tottenham Hotspur for a London derby in the Premier League.

The Hammers are in a confident mood having knocked six-time Europa League champions Sevilla out of the competition on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history. David Moyes’ side are fighting on two fronts and still have ambitions of finishing in the European spots, as they face a Spurs side also vying for the Champions League spots.

Spurs took advantage of Arsenal dropping points at home to Liverpool last Wednesday, by beating Brighton, and also move level on points with West Ham having played a game less. The Gunners’ victory over Aston Villa yesterday has put them six points clear of Antonio Conte’s side but they can cut that gap to three today with the knowledge of a north London derby still to come.

Tottenham’s main problem has been a lack of consistency and recent form suggests Conte’s side are due for a defeat. However, West Ham might find it hard to produce the type of performance needed to beat Spurs just days after their Europa League heroics and with Harry Kane also on form, it leaves Spurs as the favourites.

Kick off at 4.30pm

Both teams battling for top four

Tottenham vs West Ham: Injuries and absentees

15:05 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are without Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp because of respective thigh and groin issues and defender Japhet Tanganga is out for the season after surgery on his right knee.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is again sidelined by a heel injury, Angelo Ogbonna has a problem with his knee and full-back Vladimir Coufal is still recovering from a hernia operation so also misses the game.

14:30 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United in the Premier League. Today’s encounter is a top of the table clash that could have lasting consequences for the team that loses.

Both Spurs and West Ham are vying to finish in the Champions League spots this season and come into the game on level points although Antonio Conte’s team have a game in hand. Whoever wins this afternoon will move ahead of Manchester United into fifth place and be just three points behind Arsenal and a spot in the top four.

David Moyes’ Hammers are riding a wave of confidence after progressing into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a 2-1 aggregate win over Sevilla on Thursday night in what was an incredible victory at the London Stadium. Tottenham, meanwhile, are back to winning ways after responding to their loss at Old Trafford with a 2-0 league victory over Brighton last Wednesday.