Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

Tottenham welcome West Ham to north London in the Premier League this afternoon.

Meetings between the rivals tend to produce fireworks, and with West Ham in good form and Spurs having demolished Manchester United 6-1 in their last outing, there could be plenty of goals today.

To add further intrigue, Gareth Bale – on loan from Real Madrid – could make his second debut for Tottenham after returning to the club seven years after leaving… Follow all the live action below after Crystal Palace vs Brighton: