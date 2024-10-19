Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Son Heung-min returns for London derby

(Getty Images)

Tottenham and West Ham kick off the Premier League’s return in a London derby.

Spurs were enjoying a fine run under Ange Postcoglou until they were stunned by Brighton before the international break, with Tottenham throwing away a two-goal lead at half time.

While it brought Tottenham’s five-game winning run to an end, West Ham snapped their five-game winless streak with a 4-1 victory over Ipswich, which relieved some pressure on Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham beat Spurs away from home last season and a repeat would see the Hammers leapfrog their London rivals, who will be looking to close the gap on the top four with three points.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez; Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

11:25 , Mike Jones

Tottenham have won four of the last six home meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing the other.

Tottenham vs West Ham team changes

11:22 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes to the team that were defeated 3-2 by Brighton before the international break. Timo Werner and Rodrigo Bentancur are dropped with Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma brought in.

For West Ham, Julen Lopetegui names the same starting XI that defeated Ipswich 4-1 last time out.

Tottenham line-up

11:18 , Mike Jones

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son

West Ham line-up

11:17 , Mike Jones

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen; Antonio

East London’s XI ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/GmNbdOAkLn — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 19, 2024

Postecoglou addresses Spurs’ rivalry with West Ham

11:12 , Mike Jones

In his pre- match press conference Ange Postecoglou was asked if he knew the importance of the rivalry between Tottenham and West Ham. The manager drew on his experience of losing this fixture last season on the need to perform well today.

He said: “I was made very aware of it last year. I know what it means, an important game. Last year we played really well but didn’t win at home, the tale of that part of our season a little bit. It’s a challenging game.

“They have some fantastic players in the team and a new manager. They are doing things a little bit differently. We saw last game (a 4-1 win against Ipswich) what a threat they can be going forward.

“It’s a good challenge for us, but the emphasis has to be on us reproducing the form we’ve shown in recent times and, more importantly, sticking to principles of our game.”

‘We have to be excited’ says Kilman

11:07 , Mike Jones

Max Kilman hopes West Ham can pick up where they left off with victory over Ipswich Town by making it back-to-back wins at Tottenham.

Kilman has been ever-present at the heart of defence in the early stages of the campaign, playinf 90 minutes of every single Premier League and Carabao Cup match under Julen Lopetegui this season.

“We can’t wait for it,” Kilman told whufc.com about today’s London derby. “I’ve heard from the players what it means to the club and the fans. But that is something to enjoy.

“These are the type of games you want to be involved in. As a player, I love the challenge of these sorts of games, so it is a game that we all have to be excited for.

“There’s a lot of pressure in the games, especially with it being a derby, but this is why we play football, and I feel I thrive under the pressure of performing.”

Julen Lopetegui relieved to finally guide West Ham to victory at home

11:02 , Mike Jones

Julen Lopetegui was finally able to enjoy some home comforts as West Ham swept to a 4-1 win over Ipswich.

Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta were on target as Lopetegui celebrated a first Premier League victory at the London Stadium after defeats in his first three matches in charge.

“Yes, we are happy for sure, always when you win you are happy,” said the Spaniard.

Julen Lopetegui relieved to finally guide West Ham to victory at home

Postecoglou on learning from Brighton defeat

10:57 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou labelled Tottenham’s 3-2 loss to Brighton the ‘worst defeat’ of his tenure so far after Spurs let slip a two-goal lead, conceding three times in the second half.

Ahead of today’s match against West Ham he was asked what feedback he has since given to his players. Postecoglou replied: “I mean you can’t just dismiss what happened in the first half and just focus on the second half. It would be different if it was a really poor performance all round.

“Then, it’s not easier, but the analysis can be straightforward. The question is, ‘why were we so good in the first half and so poor in the second?’.

“The second half was more around we just didn’t look anything like ourselves. We were really passive with and without the ball. We lacked real conviction and courage in everything we did. It was almost like we felt like we had done enough.

“I hadn’t seen that before in us and it is a good lesson for the whole group that you need to make sure, irrespective of how a game is going, you stick to the core principles of your football.

“It is a timely reminder for us, particularly, in any game of football, and really in the first half we should have finished them off - when you don’t it is very easy for momentum to shift.”

No Fullkrug for West Ham

10:52 , Mike Jones

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is hoping to build on his team’s success against Ipswich last time out but they will be without the services of striker Niclas Fullkrug who is still injured.

Lopetegui confirmed the news during the week saying: “[Niclas] Fullkrug is out, and he is continuing to recover from his injury, but the rest I hope will be able to feature. I am going to meet with them this afternoon [on Thursday], but we don’t have bad news about them.

“The problem is that Niclas had one minor injury at the start, but there’s been a bit of a complication with this injury, and we are waiting for him to recover. It’s true that we thought he would be out for two weeks maximum, but it’s been a month and a half. Hopefully he will be ready for the next matches, but right now he is out.

“It is true that we had a lot of players in different countries [on international duty], and right now not all of the players have returned. I am going to see the last of the players today and tomorrow, so until the last moment we are not going to be together.

“It is always difficult to prepare for the matches [after a break], but it happens to a lot of teams and not only us. We have to manage this and be ready for the next match against Tottenham.”

Postecoglou gives update on Richarlison and Son

10:47 , Mike Jones

Speaking ahead of today’s match against West Ham, Ange Postecoglou provided an injury update on key players Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

The Spurs boss said: “Sonny and Richy have done some good work and trained with the group, which is a real positive for us.

“Sonny was always, hopefully, going to get through this international break really well and be ready, and Richy’s done some good work, so hopefully both will be available for the weekend.”

Son to return?

10:42 , Mike Jones

Son Heung-min has missed Tottenham’s last three matches with a hamstring issue though his absence has been tactfully dealt with. Spurs defeated Manchester United 3-0 back in September before edging past Ferencvaros 2-1 in the Europa League.

They could have used the South Korean’s experience last time out though when they let a two-goal lead slip against Brighton. Should Son feature this afternoon, after a recovery period for the international break, he will bring maturity and leadership to Spurs as they attempt to get back on track.

Postecoglou wants to shake off ‘Spursy’ tag after latest collapse

10:37 , Mike Jones

During an interview with Optus Sport this week, Postecoglou said, tongue-in-cheek, that he was ready to “explode” when Spurs’ internationals returned and they could debrief about Brighton.

The London side surrendered a two-goal lead in what was described as the ‘worst defeat’ under the Australian coach who will be hoping for an improvement this afternoon when his team take on West Ham.

Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham to shake off ‘Spursy’ tag after latest collapse

Postecoglou wants Tottenham to rid themselves of ‘Spursy’ label

10:31 , Mike Jones

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to embrace the ‘Spursy’ label and prove it is wrong.

Spurs threw away a 2-0 advantage at Brighton before the international break – the 10th time the club had taken a lead of two goals or more in the Premier League and subsequently lost.

“You say it’s 10 times but it hasn’t been 10 times with me so give me a break. Let me get to 10 and then start putting tags on, but you have to accept that, right?” Postecoglou said.

“People will always find easy ways, if you’ve got a wound, to stick their finger in that wound and if you’re not prepared to accept that when things haven’t gone well, well make sure things go well.

“There is one way to change that. If we want to change the perception of ourselves, it will not come because of, ‘please don’t call us those names,’ it will come because we’re proving we’re a team that can be relentless in our approach and be successful.”

Predicted line-ups

10:20 , Mike Jones

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Emerson; Rodriguez; Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio.

Tottenham vs West Ham early team news

10:15 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou is hopeful that Heung-min Son and Richarlison will be available to return to the Tottenham squad after injury lay-offs. Lucas Bergvall suffered a “slight niggle” while away with Sweden but Postecoglou suggested the young midfielder could feature. Wilson Odobert remains absent though is moving closer to fitness.

Niclas Fullkrug has missed West Ham’s last five games in all competitions and will again miss out. Julen Lopetegui could stick with a similar side to that which beat Ipswich 4-1, though cautioned ahead of the match that some of his squad had been late back from the international break.

Tottenham vs West Ham latest odds

10:09 , Mike Jones

Spurs are the odds-on favourites to win this match with a draw more likely than a West Ham win according to the bookmakers.

That’s even with the knowledge that the Hammers defeated Spurs at this ground last season. We’ll have to see how the match plays out.

Tottenham win 1/2

Draw 4/1

West Ham win 5/1

How can I watch it?

10:06 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the action on discovery+.

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

10:03 , Mike Jones

Tottenham vs West Ham is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 19 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs West Ham

10:00 , Mike Jones

The Premier League returns after the international break with a London derby as Tottenham host West Ham.

For Ange Postecoglou’s side, this is a chance to atone for what the Spurs manager described as the “worst” defeat of his tenure as a two-goal lead was thrown away at Brighton.

The hosts could be boosted by the return of captain Heung-min Son from injury for this fixture against a West Ham side beginning to show a bit of form.

After a difficult start to life under Julen Lopetegui, a much-needed win was secured in style against Ipswich in their last outing.

Good morning!

08:34 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action. Saturday’s early kick off sees Tottenham host West Ham in a London derby that promises to be exciting and intense.

The Hammers defeated Spurs in their own back yard last season and come into the match with some new found confidence following a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

Tottenham meanwhile suffered a disastrous 3-2 defeat to Brighton in their last match before the international break, squandering a two-goal advantage in the second half as the Seagulls emerged triumphant.

That sets the stage for today’s encounter and the question of who will come out on top.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 12.30pm.