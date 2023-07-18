Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs West Ham - LIVE!

Ange Postecoglou’s takes charge of Tottenham for the first time in this morning’s pre-season friendly against West Ham. The Australian is back in his home country and the Spurs players get the chance to impress their new boss against familiar opposition at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

There has been plenty of speculation over Harry Kane’s future but for now he remains Tottenham’s main man and he is expected to lead the line here. Summer signing James Maddison should also be involved in what should be an attacking line-up, with Postecoglou repeatedly promising to bring exciting football to the club.

West Ham are adapting to life without Declan Rice after the midfielder’s £105m move to Arsenal. David Moyes’ side have already played two pre-season friendlies, easing to big wins over Boreham Wood and Perth Glory. Follow Tottenham vs West Ham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good morning!

08:34 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs West Ham!

Ange Postecoglou is back in Australia and he takes charge of Spurs for the first time, as their pre-season schedule gets underway against familiar opposition.

West Ham have had two matches already, beating Boreham Wood and Perth Glory in comfortable fashion.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates ahead of kick-off, which comes at 11am BST from the Optus Stadium in Perth.