Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Tottenham face a West Ham side on a real high this afternoon in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side beat Sevilla in extra-time on Thursday night to book their place in the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will play Lyon.

Tottenham will be hoping there is a comedown of sorts from the Hammers, in what is a crucial match in the battle for European football next season.

Victory would see Antonio Conte’s team leap above West Ham and Manchester United into fifth, and move just three points behind Arsenal who would still have a game in hand.

Here’s all you need to know about how to follow this afternoon’s Premier League clash...

Where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow the match via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Jack Rosser and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.