Tottenham vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford this afternoon aiming to make it three wins from three games in the Premier League as the Hornets look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Brighton last week.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will try to capitalise on their perfect start to the season and the news that Harry Kane is committed to the club for at least another season after a potential move to Manchester City failed. Kane then marked his return to Tottenham’s starting line-up with a quickfire brace in the 3-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday evening, and the striker is expected to start his first Premier Legaue match of the season today after coming off the bench in the win at Wolves last weekend.

Watford, meanwhile, having beaten Aston Villa 3-2 on their return to the Premier League and lost to Brighton last week, will be hoping their new signing Moussa Sissoko will further boost the squad and their chances of surviving in the top tier, even if he is unlikely to play today.

Follow all the action live blow:

Tottenham vs Watford

Match kicks off at 2pm BST

Spurs will go top of the league with victory

Harry Kane returns to Spurs starting XI

Team news - Tottenham vs Watford

13:01 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI:

Watford XI:

12:57 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur ending Manchester City’s chances of signing him this summer.

The England captain had made known his desire to leave the club at the end of last season but with an agreement between the two clubs not able to be reached he has now committed to staying in London.

He returned to the Tottenham side against Wolves on Sunday and has thanked supporters for the reception he got from them.

Tanguy Ndombele ‘not an option’ for Watford clash says Nuno Espirito Santo

12:54 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Tanguy Ndombele will not be involved against Watford

The club’s record signing has not featured at all during pre-season or the first four games of the campaign and is understood to have asked to leave the club.

Recent results - Tottenham vs Watford

12:50 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are the only team left in the Premier League with a 100%-win record and if they defeat Watford today they’ll move to the top of the table. Spurs have won both of their opening games (against Man City and Wolves) 1-0 but should have more firepower to call on against Watford after Harry Kane confirmed he would be staying at the club.

Watford had a great start to the season with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at home before losing to Brighton 2-0 in their second game. A 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup during the week has brought back their winning feeling but they face a difficult game against Spurs this afternoon.

Three of the last five meetings between Tottenham and Watford have ended in draws with the other two games resulting in one 2-1 victory each. The last time the teams met was in January 2020 when they played out a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road.

Tottenham vs Watford prediction

11:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs are flying under Nuno with the team spirit elevated and the Portuguese boss dealing with the Kane situation superbly. The England forward has recommitted and looks primed to have a big impact on the pitch to continue this perfect start, the Hornets will make it tough, but we see the hosts emerging as winners, 2-0.

Tottenham vs Watford odds

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Watford: 15/2

Tottenham vs Watford team news

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Harry Kane is primed to make his first start after banking 73 minutes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. That will likely see Steven Bergwijn dropping down to the bench. Hugo Lloris, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga will return after resting midweek. Cristian Romero is pushing for a first league start ahead of either Davinson Sanchez or Eric Dier. Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers are injured, while Tanguy Ndombele is out of favour and could leave Spurs before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Hornets will make late checks on Juraj Kucka (leg injury) and Nathaniel Chalobah (illness), Joao Pedro is out with a knee problem. Danny Rose is pushing to start ahead of Adam Masina. Moussa Sissoko, who joined from Spurs in a permanent deal this week, is not expected to be involved.