Tottenham vs Watford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Watford - LIVE!

Spurs will look to head into the first international break of the season on the back of three straight Premier League wins as they host newly-promoted opposition today.

It has been an impressive start to life in north London for Nuno Espirito Santo despite the distracting Harry Kane transfer saga, with victories over Manchester City and former club Wolves as well as progress in the Europa Conference League.

Tottenham have of course been hugely boosted this week by the news that Harry Kane will be staying at the club after seemingly admitting defeat in his attempts to engineer a British record move to Manchester City.

Watford bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last term and began 2021/22 with a hugely impressive win over big-spending Aston Villa at Vicarage Road before going down 2-0 at Brighton last time out and defeating Crystal Palace to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Xisco’s team are likely to have their work cut out this afternoon as they seek a first away win at Tottenham for 36 years.

Follow Tottenham vs Watford LIVE with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog and Jack Rosser at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Read More

Tottenham sign Pape Matar Sarr, loan midfielder back to Metz

Tottenham learn Europa Conference League group stage opponents

Harry Kane has begun the healing process at Tottenham

Tottenham vs Watford latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Tottenham team news: Kane starts

Watford team news: Sissoko faces former club

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Watford

Jack casts a critical eye at Tottenham

14:33 , Daniel Gallan

32mins: “Tottenham continue to be on top here after half an hour but not creating too many clear cut chances at the moment. Dier has sent a free-kick straight into the arms of the goalkeeper and a number of corners from the right hand side have come to nothing. Son not quite at his best so far.”

Story continues

Ooof! Kane goes down as Etebo gets booked

14:32 , Daniel Gallan

30mins: Did Etebo slip there? Probably. Didn’t seem like there was a lot of malice in the challenge. Either way, it is late and did catch Kane from behind so a yellow card seems like the right call (just about).

Dier is entrusted with the free kick from a long way out. He hits it with his instep and it arcs comfortably into Bachmann’s arms.

Half an hour gone and Spurs need a lift. It’s looking a little easy for Watford at the back.

Watford dropping deeper

14:27 , Daniel Gallan

25mins: A pattern has emerged. Watford look content to sit 10-15 yards deeper and wait to pick Tottenham on the break. Spurs making all the play. Højbjerg could be key here. Should he advance to provide an extra body on attack or remain disciplined and not allow Watford to get behind when they win the ball?

Close. Scrappy, but close for Tottenham

14:23 , Daniel Gallan

20mins: Tanganga gets the final poke on it but Watford ‘keeper Bachmann reacts sharply to get down low and use his feet to keep it out.

Watford then break thanks to a bustling run from Dennis but it fizzles out.

Tottenham gathering steam

14:20 , Daniel Gallan

Tottenham starting to dominate after a bright start from Watford. Alli and Hojbjerg impressive from midfield so far. #thfc — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) August 29, 2021

Højbjerg getting about

14:19 , Daniel Gallan

17mins: The Dane is looking like the complete player. A lovely ball out to the left flank is pin-point and he’s bustling up field offering an extra attacking option. Definitely more than a holding midfielder.

Spurs finding their groove

14:16 , Daniel Gallan

13mins: Neat play in the midfield has the ball sent out towards the right where Tanganga does well to keep the ball in play. He stretches and hooks in a half decent cross which ends in Bergwijn volleying towards the goal. It’s deflected for a corner. Not bad.

Kane’s first attempt

14:11 , Daniel Gallan

9mins: That’s not like him. Normally he’s put his foot through that but he’s gone for a dink inside the box to the right of the goal. It drifts harmlessly over the bar.

Watford off to a solid start as Jack Rosser reports

14:09 , Daniel Gallan

7mins: “Watford have made a very bright start here. They were alert to forge a chance on the break in the opening minute and have been causing problems down the right with Sarr giving Reguilon a lot to think about already, that looks like it will be a good battle.”

Ismaila Sarr isn’t going anywhere unless the offer is “big"

14:08 , Daniel Gallan

Watford boss Xisco Munoz is adamant that his Senegalese winger isn’t going anywhere unless another club is willing to make a “big offer”.

Liverpool have reportedly shown interest but Munoz is having none of it: “It’s normal there are rumours about him, but if you are asking if I want him here and to stay at the club then yes because he’s so very good.”

(Getty Images)

We’re backing Spurs to win comfortably

13:39 , Daniel Gallan

Sorry to keep banging on about this, but Watford really don’t have a good record away to Spurs. With this in mind, and some other factors too such as tactics, players available, and all round quality (small details), we’ve gone with a 2-0 win for the home team.

Read all about it here:

Tottenham vs Watford: Premier League preview

No hard feelings as old friends unite

13:27 , Daniel Gallan

Who says football has to be nasty? This is a lovely gesture from Tottenham who welcome back a man who represented the club 141 times. Let’s see if it stays friendly once that opening whistle sounds.

Sissoko primed to face old mates

13:10 , Daniel Gallan

4-2-3-1: Bachmann, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Masina, Etebo, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Bonaventure, King.

Substitutes: Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez, Elliot

Kane starts for Tottenham

13:09 , Daniel Gallan

4-3-3: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli, Son, Kane, Bergwijn

Substitutes: Winks, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Gollini, Gil, Moura, Doherty, Romero, Davies

Spurs looking to maintain 100% record

12:58 , Daniel Gallan

As if there was any doubt as to how competitive this league is, Tottenham are the only side left with a 100% win record. A third win in a row will see Spurs end the weekend on top of the Premier League.

Watford out to rewrite history

12:47 , Daniel Gallan

The Hornets have never won a Premier League match away to Tottenham. In seven trips they’ve lost six and drawn just once. But that solitary point was earned at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019 when an 86th minute Dele Alli goal denied Watford a famous win.

Tottenham vs Watford prediction

11:54 , George Flood

Spurs gave more of their first-team regulars a run out in Europe and showed far more cohesion because of it. The return of Kane is a huge boost, of course, and the hosts should have enough to beat the Hornets.

A third win on the bounce, heading into the international window, would be a dream start for Nuno Espirito Santo.

2-0.

Watford team news

11:53 , George Flood

Midfielder Juraj Kucka is a doubt for Watford after missing last week’s loss at Brighton with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will miss out in north London with a hamstring injury sustained in midweek.

Joao Pedro (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling (both illness) and Ozan Tufan are still missing.

Tottenham team news

11:53 , George Flood

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will make his first Premier League start of the season today.

Kane returned to the side in Europe in midweek following his announcement that he is staying at the club this summer.

Joe Rodon (quad) misses out and Tanguy Ndombele is still not being considered by boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

(AP)

How to watch Tottenham vs Watford

11:52 , George Flood

Today’s match is not being televised live in the UK.

Fans can watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One on Sunday night from 10:30pm.

Date, kick-off time and venue

11:51 , George Flood

Tottenham vs Watford is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off today - Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The match will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Welcome to Tottenham vs Watford LIVE coverage!

11:42 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest Premier League LIVE coverage!

We have Wolves vs Manchester United coming up later on from Molineux, but first it’s to north London where Tottenham will look to make it three wins out of three to begin the 2021/22 season as they play host to newly-promoted Watford, with Harry Kane set to make his first top-flight start of the campaign after confirming that he will be staying at the club.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates, with Jack Rosser in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.