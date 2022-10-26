Tottenham vs Sporting LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Dan Kilpatrick and Matt Verri
Tottenham look to get things back on track as they welcome Sporting to north London in the Champions League tonight. Antonio Conte’s side go into the match having suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Newcastle, producing concerns displays at both ends of the pitch.

Spurs were also beaten by Sporting in Portugal earlier this season but still sit top of Group D, even if only three points separate top from bottom. Victory tonight would be enough to send them into the knockout stages, and if it’s coupled with an Eintracht Frankfurt win over Marseille then Tottenham will be confirmed as group winners with a match to spare.

Conte has made six changes from the side that lost to Newcastle, with Lucas Moura making his first start of the season as Spurs go back to their favoured 3-4-3. As expected for Sporting, Marcus Edwards starts on his return to north London. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below.

20:12 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Terrible pass from Doherty, Sporting can break and they win a corner.

And it’s miles over everyone, running out of play on the opposite side of the pitch. Defenders looked thrilled they jogged up for that.

20:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Edwards skips past the challenges with ease, Romero again dives in and this time he’s beaten.

Find Paulinho, he clips a cross into the box but there’s too much on it - runs through for Lloris to dive on it.

20:09 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Dier with a great ball over the top, Lucas briefly looks to be in on goal as he gets across his man.

Can’t quite bring it down with his first touch though, Adan in goal for Sporting very grateful for that too as he claims the ball.

20:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Rash challenge from Romero, chance for Sporting to put something into the box.

Half cleared away by Spurs, visitors back on the attack though and pushing the white shirts back towards their own box.

Confident start this from Sporting.

20:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Space for Hojbjerg to try his luck from distance, about 25 yards out.

Does not catch it at all, dribbles miles wide. Sporting will be more than happy for him to keep trying that all night.

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Sporting seeing plenty of the ball in the opening minutes, typically composed at the back playing their way out.

Spurs looking to press, they’ll be confident of forcing the visitors into some mistakes high up the pitch.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

Underway in north London - let’s hope it’s an entertaining night!

Here we go...

19:56 , Matt Verri

Players are in the tunnel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Feels like a must-win for Spurs, don’t want to be going to Marseille next week having to get a result.

Time to find out if they’re up to the task!

Conte’s pre-match thoughts

19:48 , Matt Verri

“I don’t want to try to match [Sporting]. We played 3-4-3 many times before injuries, then we were forced to change and play another midfielder. Our principle system is 3-4-3.

“We have to play like always to try to get three points.”

Less than 20 minutes to go!

19:41 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups well underway in north London, kick-off fast approaching.

Such a big 90 minutes for both sides. Tottenham could be group winners later tonight, or they could be third in the group and facing an early Champions League exit.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19:35 , Matt Verri

Conte prepared for contract talks

19:25 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte believes his understanding of Tottenham is “more complete” now than it has previously been, knowledge that will leave him well placed when contract talks do eventually take place.

The Italian’s long-term future remains unresolved and he has refused to be drawn on whether he will sign a new deal, while insisting he will hold talks with the club at the right time.

Conte’s current deal contract until the end of the season, although the club have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

“Now I am going into the Tottenham world,” Conte said. “I understand very well what our situation is, what is our position, what is our starting point, how long is our path to be competitive and to fight for something important. Now for sure my knowledges about Tottenham is more complete.”

Read his full comments

Spurs in the building!

19:17 , Matt Verri

Lucas starts in front three

19:10 , Matt Verri

It’s six changes for Tottenham from the side that were beaten by Newcastle, as they go back to Conte’s favoured 3-4-3 shape.

Lucas makes his first start of the season in the front three, alongside Kane and Son, while Romero and Hojbjerg are both fit enough to start having been doubts with muscle fatigue.

Perisic and Doherty get the nod as wing-backs, with Sessegnon and Emerson on the bench.

Sporting team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Sporting XI: Adan, Inacio, Coates, Reis, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Nuno Santos, Trincao, Edwards, Paulinho

Subs: St Juste, Alexandropoulos, Israel, Rochinha, Issahaku, Paulo, Gomes, Marsa, Nazinho, Cabral, Fernandes, Essugo

Tottenham team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Royal, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma, White

Team news coming up next!

18:49 , Matt Verri

We’ll be getting the team news from north London very shortly.

Conte has been reluctant to rotate his side too much, only really making changes when injuries have forced his hand.

Will that be the case again tonight? All will be revealed...

Last time they met...

18:41 , Matt Verri

Sporting left in late in Portugal before getting the better of Spurs earlier in the season.

One goal in the 90th minute, another in the 93rd and Tottenham lost their first match of the campaign.

Conte seeks vital relief

18:32 , Matt Verri

Tottenham will confirm their place in the Champions League knockout stage if they beat Sporting tonight and, in the circumstances, finishing the job with a game to spare would be a much-needed tonic for Antonio Conte and his weary players.

After back-to-back defeats over the past eight days, Conte claimed his stretched squad cannot be competitive in both the Premier League and Champions League during the gruelling pre-World Cup schedule.

He also admitted his players are starting to feel the strain of playing every three to four days, but he effectively considers it impossible to rest the majority of his preferred XI, given the drop-off in quality to their replacements.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview

Visitors have arrived!

18:20 , Matt Verri

How it stands in Group D

18:13 , Matt Verri

If you want the quick version, it’s extremely tight. Tottenham are top with seven points, with Eintracht Frankfurt bottom but only three points behind.

Spurs will book their place in the last 16 if they win tonight, and if Frankfurt also beat Marseille then Antonio Conte’s side will be confirmed as group winners with a match to spare.

If the hosts fall short against Sporting though, it starts to get a bit messy. It would leave Tottenham having to go to Marseille next week and a get a result just to get out of the group.

It’s in Spurs’ hands as it stands - that’s all that really matters for now.

This season’s Champions League winner is...

18:06 , Matt Verri

No surprise that Manchester City are backed to finally go all the way in Europe this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side already safely through to the knockout stages as group winners.

Bayern Munich and PSG well-fancied - not much love for Tottenham though. That might chance if they actually get through to the last 16, which is far from certain as it stands.

Latest Champions League winner odds:

Man City: 15/8

Bayern Munich: 5/1

PSG: 6/1

Liverpool: 7/1

Real Madrid: 11/1

Chelsea: 13/1

Napoli: 16/1

Tottenham: 25/1

Odds via Betfair

Evening Standard prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

Spurs played some of their best football of the season before Newcastle’s controversial opener at the weekend, but the lack of response will have concerned Conte. His squad simply need to improve in midweek and have the tools to do so, and should do with a knockout stage spot up for grabs.

Sporting are depleted, along with Spurs, but missing numbers in defence and in key man Goncalves will prove the difference.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Sporting team news

17:53 , Matt Verri

Sporting are without both Pedro Goncalves and Ricardo Esgaio, who are suspended after being sent off against Marseille. Goalkeeper Antonio Adan is available after serving his own suspension.

Paulinho should make his first Champions League start of the campaign, but key defender Sebastian Coates has been ruled out.

Tottenham team news

17:46 , Matt Verri

Spurs will again be missing both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in attack, so Harry Kane and Heung-min Son will lead the line in a 3-5-2.

Both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero will need to be assessed ahead of the game though Oliver Skipp impressed against Newcastle in his first start of the season. Ivan Perisic should be called upon at left-back after Ryan Sessegnon started at the weekend.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-5-2): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Kane.

How to watch Tottenham vs Sporting

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Sporting in the Champions League.

Big night for Spurs, who come into it after two poor performances and defeats against Manchester United and Newcastle, but victory tonight and they will be through to the knockout stages.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

