Tottenham vs Sporting CP live: score and latest updates from the Champions League

Spurs v Sporting - Tony Obrien

08:07 PM

7 min: Tottenham 0 Sporting CP 0

The ball curves nicely to land with Trincao, but Spurs push play back to the middle of the pitch. But Sporting go again, Trincao looking for a set up on the left. Finding Romero a bother, he cuts back to Reis on the centre line.

A wild ball played deep into the Tottenham half is overpowered, spilling out for Lloris to handle.

08:06 PM

5 min: Tottenham 0 Sporting CP 0

Paulinho winds through the centre, looking for Trincao, but Dier is involved in shutting the play down.

The ball falls back to Edwards on the right, who cuts back to Porro. He tangles with Romero, and Sporting win an advantageous free kick to the right ahead of the box.

08:04 PM

3 min: Tottenham 0 Sporting CP 0

Porro picks up the ball on the right after a spell of Sporting control, but he miscontrols the ball over the line.

Kane plays to Perisic to set up Son on the left, but he can't unpick the side. Doherty tries a way in on the right, making for the box, but he sends the ball out for a goal kick with an imperfect touch.

08:02 PM

1 min: Tottenham 0 Sporting CP 0

The Spurs fans are in full voice as their team keeps the ball under control in the early moments of the match. Lloris thumps the ball up to try and inspire a route through, but the ball flies out for a Sporting throw.

08:00 PM

We're underway in north London

And the hosts kick us off!

07:59 PM

The players line up

To the stirring sounds of the Champions League anthem, mostly looking into the dramatic middle distance as the camera pans past them.

It's Tottenham's 50th Champions League match this evening: let's see what they can make of it.

07:53 PM

Thom Gibbs is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A curious development during the pre-match build-up when Spurs' microphone-wielder in chief draws attention to one of those "please can I have your..." signs. Some chat that clubs and broadcasters are doing their best to ignore these signs, as the ostensibly innocent request often results in match-worn shirt eBay listings, cute children used as pawns in a cynical profit-making scheme. Anyway, this sign was a bit different. Its target is Harry Kane, and the text is as follows: 'Harry - please can I have your sock?' Sock singular. Aim low, kids! Kane just jogging off after the warm-up, Spurs all in white as is their European tradition. Socks still in place, but who knows how this story will conclude?

He has both socks now – but how many will he leave with? - Tottenham Hotspur FC

07:50 PM

In another life

Marcus Edwards joined Tottenham's academy age 8, but only made one appearance as a substitute – despite catching the eye of then-manager Pochettino. Instead, his early career was littered with loan spells. He's on show here against the Borussia Dortmund U19 team.

📌 Marcus Edwards returns to boyhood club Tottenham this evening ⏳#UCL pic.twitter.com/gAT3iBWihN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

Spurs fans certainly know him now: he ran his boyhood team ragged in the first leg of this tie.

07:42 PM

Ruben Amorim also chats to BT Sport pre-match

On his reputation:

I don't care about reputation, because football is game by game.

On the importance of this evening's game:

It can be a final game in the group, for us, for Marseille, for Tottenham, for Eintracht, so it's a massive game. It will be a different game. We need to be perfect, like we were in Lisbon

Amorim also touched on the "project" he is working on at Sporting, with his emphasis on developing young players. Amorim's name was recently linked to Aston Villa – although the job eventually went to Unai Emery – but they won't be the only Premier League with an eye on the manager's ascendant career.

07:32 PM

Chelsea and Manchester United in transition? Don't make me laugh

Some pundits have claimed that the relative upheaval, in contrast to Spurs, who appointed Conte a year ago, gives the north London side an edge in their battle for a Champions League place this season. But Conte said: “If Chelsea are in transition after they won the Champions League two years ago and last season they won the World Cup, United two years ago finished second. If these clubs that can invest a lot of money are in transition, I don’t know who are the title contenders?"

Read more remarks from Conte's pre-match press conference here.

Antonio Conte - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

07:27 PM

Conte speaks in a pre-recorded interview with BT Sport

It's a difficult for us, it's a difficult week for all the teams, because when you play every few days, it's not simple. But we feel always a full responsibility, me, the players, and the club. Sporting is a really good team, with more experience in this competition. We have a big opportunity with a win to go to the next round. We know it won't be easy, but at the same time, we want to recover energy and put everything on the pitch.

07:22 PM

Group D – as it stands

Tottenham - 7pts Marseille - 6pts Sporting CP - 6pts Eintracht Frankfurt - 4pts

Home wins against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt have put Tottenham on top - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

07:14 PM

Romero, Hojbjerg, welcomed back

Conte was keeping a weather eye on both players, who are making their way back from injury, and clearly has faith in their fitness, as they make the starting XI.

Moura, who started on the bench against Newcastle, starts tonight, one of six changes that Conte has made since that tie.

Paulinho, who came on as a late substitute against Spurs in Lisbon and scored the first of the two added-time winners for the Portuguese club, starts tonight, but fellow goalscorer Arthur Gomes – who replaced Marcus Edwards late on too – warms the bench.

07:09 PM

Team news: how Sporting CP line up

Antonio Adan (GK), Matheus Reis, Sebastian Coates (c), Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Santos, Hidemasa Morita, Manuel Ugarte, Pedro Porro, Marucs Edwards, Francisco Trincao, Paulinho

Substitutes: Andre Paulo, Franco Israel, Jose Marsa, Flavio Nazinho, St. Juste, Fernandes, Gomes, Essugo, Issahaku, Alexandropoulos, Rochinha, Cabral

Marcus Edwards, the Spurs academy graduate, starts for Sporting this evening - Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP

07:05 PM

Team news: Tottenham's starting XI

Hugo Lloris (GK) (c), Matt Doherty, Christian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Persic, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Lenglet, Sanchez, Tanganga, Royal, Bissouma, White, Sarr, Sessegnon, Skipp, Spence, Gil

dier - Tottenham Hotspur FC

06:52 PM

Dusk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

10:18 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage as Tottenham host Sporting CP at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm.

Antonio Conte's men currently sit atop Group D, but with only a one-goal margin, their place could yet be parlous. Certainly, Conte might think so as they prepare to face Sporting, who handed Tottenham their sole defeat in the competition, a 2-0 defeat that saw them shown up by their own academy graduate, Marcus Edwards.

The loss against Sporting in mid-September was their first defeat of a shimmering start to the season, now a memory after a recent wobble in form.

Ahead of tonight's match, Tottenham will have been ruminating about their performance over the weekend, which saw them outclassed by Newcastle. Newcastle played like a team on the rise, full of verve and energy, and completed the 2-1 away victory without a number of their key players, including the mercurial Allan Saint-Maximin and £60-million man Alexander Isak. Tottenham were flat, as they had been against the bafflingly inconsistent Manchester United, and both displays were full of misfires.

In his pre-match press conference, Conte said that Tottenham have "to be concentrated on the present" and to try to do their best, rather focussing constantly on the necessity of January recruits. Discussions around Spurs' squad depth has been prompted by the impact of Dejan Kulusevski's and Richarlison's injuries on stymieing their promising early-season run, and Conte's words have a ring of managing expectations about them.

But it's hard to totally rule out a side with quality forwards like Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, and the prospect of a secured place in the last 16 with a match in hand could prove an enticing carrot for the home side. Also reassuring is their winning home record in this competition this season.

But Sporting come to north London at the right moment to unseat the home side as group leaders. Can they do it? Stick around as we bring you team news and build-up before the match, then coverage through to post-match reactions.