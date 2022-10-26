Tottenham vs Sporting Champions League latest score and goal updates tonight - live

Group D is delicately poised and could provide some fireworks as the Champions League group stages wind down. Antonio Conte’sTottenham are in prime position at the top of the table, but they only have a one-point lead over Marseille and tonight’s opponent’s Sporting CP. Should Spurs win this evening’s clash they will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds and may even finish top of the group if Eintracht Frankfurt also beat Marseille in the other fixture.

Tottenham’s winning momentum has taken a hit though after consecutive defeats in the Premier League with Newcastle United beating them 2-1 on Sunday following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week. A victory over Sporting, securing Champions League qualification in the process, would be a welcome boost for Conte’s men who have seen their form all away since the injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

The previous clash between Spurs and Sporting was memorable for its ending. In an even contest Tottenham created the better chances but couldn’t open the scoring and the match looked to be heading for a certain draw until Paulinho netted in the 90th minute before Arthur added a second three minutes into stoppage time to leave Conte’s men shaking in disbelief. That loss should keep Tottenham wary of the Portuguese side as they search for a more positive result this time around.

Follow the action as Tottenham host Sporting in the Champions League:

Tottenham vs Sporting

Spurs will reach Champions League knockouts with win

Sporting will move above Antonio Conte’s side in Group D if Spurs lose

‘The club understands very well’: Conte on Tottenham’s January transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Sporting Clube de Portugal

Tottenham 0-0 Sporting

20:09 , Jack Rathborn

And it’s Lucas who is looking the most threatening again for Spurs.

He dashes in behind the Sporting back line, but he can’t quite reach the lofted through ball.

Davies and Son working possession nicely down the left too now as Spurs start to take control.

Story continues

Tottenham 0-0 Sporting

20:05 , Jack Rathborn

Lucas released down the right and cuts inside, pulling back to Hojbjerg.

The Dane’s shot is poor though and skids wide for a goal kick.

Tottenham 0-0 Sporting

20:02 , Jack Rathborn

A cracking atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Anorim already out screaming, Sporting playing out from the back nicely within two minutes.

Tottenham vs Sporting

19:51 , Jack Rathborn

Can Spurs bounce back from Sunday’s loss to Newcastle?

The pressure is on, but Conte has fielded an attack-minded team.

Time to deliver. We’ll have updates from Frankfurt vs Marseille throughout tonight.

Ready for battle ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1a1UdBRlgR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 26, 2022

Barcelona knocked out of Champions League as Inter Milan progress from Group C

19:37 , Jack Rathborn

Elsewhere in the Champions League, Inter Milan have secured their place in the last 16.

It’s at the expense of Barcelona, who are now six points off the Nerazzurri with an inferior head-to-head record.

Inter can still claim top spot with Bayern two points ahead, although the Germans only need two points or a draw in the final game with the Italians having already beaten them 2-0 in Milan.

Ben Davies on Tottenham’s hopes in Champions League

19:34 , Jack Rathborn

“It’s probably the most important game we’ve had in the group. It’s important to try to finish the job tomorrow and put us in the position where we can go to Marseille without needing a result.

“We know we’re up against a very good team. They are going to cause us some difficulties but we have to be ready for it. We know we have to be at our best.

“We’ve given ourselves every chance of going through this group. We have two big games left and hopefully we can secure qualification tomorrow.

“As a team, we are growing. We really believe that we could have played a lot better in the other games so far. There is definitely more to come for us.

“We’re a team working hard every day and our biggest aim is to get better and better. Hopefully, that can continue in this competition.”

Tottenham vs Sporting team news analysis

19:12 , Jack Rathborn

Well then, Conte does go for more width and ball-carrying ability in the shape of Lucas.

Perisic is lining up at wing-back too, so Spurs should have the double team down both flanks when the choose.

The game should be set up nicely in that respect.

Can Edwards impact the game and find the half-spaces between the Spurs wing-backs and outside centre-backs?

Tottenham vs Sporting confirmed lineups

19:02 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kane, Lucas Moura

Sporting XI: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Reis; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Nuno Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Wales defender Ben Davies focused on Tottenham with World Cup on horizon

18:53 , Jack Rathborn

Ben Davies admits the World Cup is at the back of his mind but wants to help Tottenham Hotspur finish the first half of the season strongly before he turns attention to keeping Harry Kane quiet in Qatar.

The Spurs defender is set to be part of the Wales squad for next month’s tournament, which will be their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958 and only second in total.

Club colleague Richarlison recently sustained an injury that left the Brazilian in tears due to fears he may miss out on featuring for his national team in Qatar.

Wales defender Ben Davies focused on Tottenham with World Cup on horizon

Tottenham vs Sporting

18:42 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham have won 10 of their last 12 home games in the Champions League group stage...#UCL pic.twitter.com/A14WuHsbRo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 26, 2022

Antonio Conte still yet to show he is Tottenham’s man for the big occasion

18:35 , Jack Rathborn

It may have been Sir Alex Ferguson’s second-most famous three-word phrase, not quite “football, bloody hell” but an addition to the sport’s lexicon nonetheless. “Lads, it’s Tottenham,” the magnificently damning team talk, was true then. It rarely has been in the Mauricio Pochettino years or, in a different way, in Antonio Conte’s reign. The Italian is the ranting antidote to the softness Ferguson inferred. In his own way, he brings intensity and identity to any club he manages.

Antonio Conte still yet to show he is Tottenham’s man for the big occasion

Antonio Conte explains what he wants Tottenham to show more in big games

18:27 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has urged his players to follow the lead of England’s other top clubs and use gamesmanship in their bid to become genuine title contenders.

Spurs lost for the second time in the Premier League on Wednesday after they went down 2-0 away to fellow big-six side Manchester United, having also tasted defeat at Arsenal on October 1.

In both fixtures they were comprehensively outplayed and Conte feels his squad must quickly figure out how to halt the momentum of the opposition in such crunch fixtures.

Antonio Conte explains what he wants Tottenham to show more in big games

Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon odds

18:22 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham: 8/15

Draw: 17/5

Sporting Lisbon: 5/1

Via Betfair

Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash

18:20 , Jack Rathborn

Antonio Conte has revealed Tottenham Hotspur could remain without four key players for Wednesday’s visit of Sporting.

Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) missed Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle after they joined Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the treatment table.

Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches and the Italian admitted other members of his squad will now totally rest ahead of the midweek clash where qualification for the Champions League knockout stage will be secured with victory in N17.

Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash

‘The club understands very well’: Antonio Conte on Tottenham’s January transfer plans

18:10 , Jack Rathborn

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham Hotspur are aligned with his view over January transfer plans but remains focused on the present.

The Italian is eager to bolster his squad in January, but first must guide Spurs into the last 16 of the Champions League, with Sporting Lisbon travelling to north London Wednesday.

The Lilywhites can secure progress from Group D with a victory, with Conte eager to inspire a response following back-to-back defeats.

‘The club understands very well’: Conte on Spurs’ January transfer plans