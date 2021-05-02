Tottenham vs Sheffield Utd LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream

(ES Composite)

Tottenham vs Sheffield United - LIVE!

Tottenham will be looking to put the disappointment of their Carabao Cup final defeat behind them as they host already-relegated Sheffield United this evening.

Spurs missed out on the chance to end their 13-year trophy drought when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Wembley last weekend, with the scoreline hardly reflective of City’s dominance.

Nonetheless, they will be desperate to end the season in good style under interim boss Ryan Mason, with European qualification still up for grabs.

It looks set to be a turbulent summer in north London, with the search for a new manager and the future of star man Harry Kane likely to dominate.

The Blades, meanwhile, are already preparing for a season in the Championship after a dismal campaign but they did pick up their first win since early March by beating Brighton last time out.

You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

