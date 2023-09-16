Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham this afternoon return to Premier League action with eagerness as they welcome Sheffield United to town looking for a fourth win on the spin.

Spurs have been transformed over the summer despite losing talisman Harry Kane, with Ange Postecoglou - named Premier League manager of the month - overseeing a remarkable mood change to sit second in the standings.

Even an early Carabao Cup exit appears to have been quickly forgotten as Spurs look to maintain momentum before next week’s north London derby.

The Blades, meanwhile, have one point from their opening four games and know their plight will not get easier anytime soon. Not since 1991 have they won this fixture away from home.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Sheffield United is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have played three of their first four games this season away from home.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Sheffield United

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United team news

Spurs suffered an injury scare to Cristian Romero during the international break, but the centre-back is fit after heading back to England. Richarlison has spoken about personal struggles away from football affecting his form, and Postecoglou says the forward will play this afternoon.

Giovani Lo Celso is another week or so away from returning after picking up a thigh injury. Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil should be back after the next international break with the Uruguayan taking his latest step on a long road to recovery.

Sheffield United could hand a second debut to James McAtee, while Anel Ahmedhodzic is fit. The Blades are likely to be without key players, though Paul Heckingbottom did not specify who.

Spurs scored five at Burnley last time out.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United prediction

Spurs fans know this is the type of banana skin their club have fallen foul of over the years to dampen the mood at the unlikeliest of moments, but the players will be up to put on a show in just their second home game of the season.

The Blades cannot stop conceding and that trend will surely continue in north London.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 38

Draws: 27

Sheffield United wins: 30

Tottenham vs Sheffield United match odds

Tottenham: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Sheffield United: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).