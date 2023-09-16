Tottenham vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Tottenham vs Sheffield United - LIVE!

Tottenham look to pick up from where they left off as they host Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon. An unbeaten start to the season left them second going into the international break, with the challenge now showing that form again after a fortnight away.

Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison won the Manager and Player of the Month awards after quickly making an impression in north London, and the Spurs fans will be expecting more of the same this afternoon. Heung-min Son scored a hat-trick in the big win over Burnley two weeks ago and is set to lead the line once again.

Sheffield United have just one point from their opening four League games, though all three of their defeats have come by just a one-goal margin. Keeping it tight against an in-form Spurs side will be a major challenge. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United latest news

Kick-off: 3pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Tottenham team news: Romero set to be involved

Sheff United team news: McAtee could feature

Standard Sport prediction: Spurs 2-0 Sheff United

Bentancur continues recovery

Rodrigo Bentancur this week joined his Tottenham team-mates in their warm-up routines ahead of training as the midfielder took the next step towards his return to action.

The Uruguay international has not played since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in February and remains on course for a return in November, as manager Ange Postecoglou recently outlined.

Bentancur has not yet returned to training with Spurs, but took part in a few warm-up drills on Thursday alongside the likes of Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal before returning to individual work.

Perfect afternoon for it!

Struggling Richarlison deserves credit

If Dele Alli’s candid interview with Gary Neville in July taught us anything, it is to think twice before condemning a player out of form.

Elite footballers are like the rest of us, often with complicated pasts and entangled personal lives, and their struggles on the pitch can be as much the result of off-field difficulties as fitness, confidence or ability.

This week, for example, one of Dele’s successors in Tottenham’s attack, Richarlison, revealed he will seek “psychological help” on his return from international duty after a “turbulent time” away from the pitch for the past five months.

Richarlison’s revelation came after he was pictured in tears on Brazil’s bench during the 5-1 win over Bolivia, in which he failed to score and was substituted. He then started the 1-0 win over Peru and had a goal disallowed — continuing a steady streak of rotten luck.

Spurs duo pick up awards

Tottenham pair Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison have been named Premier League Manager and Player of the Month respectively in recognition of their excellent starts to life in north London.

Postecoglou guided new-look Spurs to wins over Bournemouth and Manchester United in August following the opening-day draw at Brentford, and beat competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, West Ham boss David Moyes, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola to the award.

All five nominees were unbeaten but Guardiola was the only manager with a 100 per cent record from the month.

Maddison has been at the heart of Postecoglou’s transformed, possession-based side and scored his first goal for Tottenham against Bournemouth, following it up with another in the 5-2 win over Burnley this month.

He earned the gong ahead of City’s Rodri, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma and Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford.

Standard Sport prediction

Spurs fans know this is the type of banana skin their club have fallen foul of over the years to dampen the mood at the unlikeliest of moments, but the players will be up to put on a show in just their second home game of the season.

The Blades cannot stop conceding and that trend will surely continue in north London.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United could hand a second debut to James McAtee, while Anel Ahmedhodzic is fit.

Tom Davies is in contention and Yasser Larouci is close to returning from injury, but George Baldock and John Egan face late fitness tests.

Tottenham team news

Spurs suffered an injury scare to Cristian Romero during the international break, but the centre-back is fit after heading back to England.

Richarlison has spoken about personal struggles away from football affecting his form, and Postecoglou says the forward will be involved this afternoon.

Giovani Lo Celso is another week or so away from returning after picking up a thigh injury. Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil should be back after the next international break with the Uruguayan taking his latest step on a long road to recovery.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

How to watch Tottenham vs Sheffield United

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Sheffield United!

So far, so good for Spurs this season under Ange Postecoglou. Unbeaten in the Premier League and they sit second in the table as it stands, with the mood firmly lifted in north London.

They come up against a Sheffield United side who have picked up just one point from their opening four matches, would be a big shock if they added to that tally here.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stay with us!