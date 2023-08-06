Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h today

Tottenham are back in pre-season action against Shakhtar Donetsk today.

For the first time, new manager Ange Postecoglou will oversee a game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a mixed time of things thus far.

While there have been some promising signs under the Australian, the Harry Kane saga continues to drag on and there are still major holes in the squad.

Still, Postecoglou’s appointment was made in part to yield much more out of some of the underperforming players in the Spurs squad and it will be fascinating to see if the former Celtic boss has continued to make an impact on the coaching pitch.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 6 August, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on SPURSPLAY.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Spurs have confirmed Bryan Gil has undergone surgery, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Rodrigo Bentacur, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman are also out.

Elsewhere, there is little else to worry about the injury front, although Dane Scarlett and Tanguy Ndombele missed the win over Lion City Sailors.

Yves Bissouma is expected to be fit after a slight ankle scare last week.

Harry Kane should start unless Bayern Munich are successful in their last-ditch bid to sign the Spurs striker.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction

Performances are the most important thing for Spurs at the moment and they certainly appear to have goals in their ranks. Still, the door remains open defensively, making a draw likely.

A 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 0

Draws: 1

Shakhtar Donetsk wins: 1