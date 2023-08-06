Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE! Friendly result, match stream and latest updates today

Harry Kane put the uncertainty over his future to one side to score four times in Tottenham’s 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kane has been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich all summer and the German club are reported to have lodged their latest bid for the forward on Friday.

An apparent self-imposed deadline of midnight was also set by Bayern, but there has been no further news on the outcome of that bid and Kane showed no signs that he was distracted by grabbing a hat-trick in 55 minutes against Shakhtar while being continuously serenaded by the home crowd.

Sunday’s fixture was new boss Ange Postecoglou’s first match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and he was introduced before kick-off to strong applause.

The decibel level were raised even more when Kane’s name was announced after he was included in the starting line-up and given the captain’s armband in the absence of Hugo Lloris.

After Kane had two early shots saved, he scored the first of his four-goal salvo in the 38th-minute when he fired home from the penalty spot after James Maddison had been brought down in the area.

Shakhtar did level on the verge of half-time when Kevin Kelsy headed in from close-range, but it was soon back to the Kane show.

Maddison again combined with his England team-mate in the 50th-minute when his floated crossed was nodded in at the back post by Kane.

The hat-trick was completed five minutes later when Son passed into Dejan Kulusevski, who slipped the ball between Mykola Matviyenko’s legs and Kane drilled into the bottom corner.

Spurs’ record goal-scorer had already heard several renditions of ‘he’s one of our own’ before his treble but a section of the South Stand chanted ‘we want you to stay’ after his third goal.

There was still time for one more Kane goal when substitute Manor Solomon saw his curled shot saved and Kane was there to tap in from close-range in the 79th-minute.

Postecoglou replaced the forward a minute later and Kane left the pitch to a standing ovation before he responded with applause to all four corners of the ground.

Story continues

Academy graduate Dane Scarlett replaced Kane and scored with the last kick of the game with a fine left-footed effort from Kulusevski’s cross.

The full-time whistle followed and Kane walked over on his own to each side of the stadium to clap the fans still in attendance in what Tottenham supporters’ will hope is not the last time they have seen their all-time leading goal-scorer.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk latest news

Five things we learned

Kane cuts through the noise as Spurs frailties expose need for van de Ven

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane scored four goals Tottenham beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 in north London in a friendly for the people of Ukraine.

The Ange Postecoglou at Spurs got underway with his first home game in charge since being appointed in June before they begin their Premier League campaign away at Brentford next weekend.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to pick out five key things about Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

(PA)

FT: Tottenham 5-1 Shakhtar

16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

There was still time for Dane Scarlett to add a fifth as Harry Kane scores four goals in Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge of Spurs.

GOL! Tottenham 5-1 Shakhtar | Dane Scarlett ‘93

16:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL! Scarlett powers in a fifth and the full-time whistle goes!

Into added time now

15:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Difficult to draw too many conclusions given the nature of the game but very promising for Spurs.

GOAL! Tottenham 4-1 Shakhtar | Harry Kane ‘79

15:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL! Harry Kane taps in his fourth of the game after Solomon’s shot is parried.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar: Maddison has been excellent

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

72 mins: It didn’t take a genius to suggest Maddison would be a good signing for Spurs but what a game he’s having.

Such an exciting player to watch, Spurs fans are going to love him.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s never wise to draw too many conclusions from pre-season but what has been obvious in this game and during Spurs’ tour is that Kane will get far more chances under Postecoglou. The striker has wrapped up his hat-trick after another cute assist, this time from Kulusevski.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-1 Shakhtar | Harry Kane ‘53

15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL! Kane drifts into space to latch onto Kulusevksi’s through ball and score his hat-trick!

GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Shakhtar | Harry Kane ‘49

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL! Maddison clips a ball into Kane, who nods it into the back of the net.

Spurs fans will be hoping to see much more of that...

Back underway!

15:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go!

HT: Tottenham 1-1 Shakhtar

14:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Some promising moments for Spurs with Harry Kane also on the scoresheet but defensive frailties still there.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

As good as Spurs have been at times, they have looked vulnerable to Shakhtar’s direct approach, with Davies clearly not entirely comfortable at centre-half. The Welshman was beaten in the air there for Kelsy’s equaliser against the run of play.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Shakhtar | Kevin Kelsy ‘45

14:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Kelsy gets between defender and goalkeeper to nod in a cross.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Maddison looks really sharp. More than once his feet have been too quick for Shakhtar, including in winning the penalty.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar: GOAL! Harry Kane ‘37

14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

37 mins: Kane scores from the spot!

Tottenham vs Shakhtar: PENALTY FOR TOTTENHAM!

14:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

36 mins: Maddison brought down!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Some of the early fizz has gone out of this game but it’s still Spurs who look the likeliest to make a breakthrough. Pape Sarr has been very bright and would appear in with a shot of a surprise start against Brentford in a week’s time.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar: Chance for away side!

14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: Vicario forced into a big save across his goal with Spurs caught sleeping defensively!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

A touching moment as Shakhtar’s 39-year-old goalkeeper Andrii Pyatov is replaced after 15 minutes on his final appearance for the club. He receives a guard of honour from teammates and an award of some sort. It’s been a busy cameo to be fair, with two smart saves to deny Kane and one from Sarr.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

A week out from the big kick-off, Spurs are looking sharp and this friendly is being played almost exclusively in Shakhtar’s half. It’s great to see Postecoglou’s system in the flesh, with the inverted full-backs particularly striking.

Tottenham vs Shakhta: Great defending from Romero

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Given the way in which the new Spurs boss likes to play, there will be a lot of ground to recover for his central defenders.

While the current squad might not be blessed with options to do that, Cristian Romero just proved his worth with a last-ditch tackle.

Spurs seeing a lot of the ball

14:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins:Not doing a huge amount with it, mind.

Tottenham vs Shakhtar: Chance for Spurs!

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Kane sees his effort saved as Emerson Royal’s follow-up is deflected over.

Sarr then shoots after a corner half cleared and the ‘keeper grabs it.

KICK-OFF!

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go at Spurs!

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

'Harry Kane starts and captains Spurs despite Bayern Munich's continued confidence'



🗣️ @Dan_KP is in position as Tottenham begin the Ange Postecoglou era at home



LIVE: https://t.co/TaCO6OxrkN pic.twitter.com/bLQiXiTjlx — Standard Sport (@standardsport) August 6, 2023

Micky van de Ven in attendance as Tottenham put final touches to £43m deal

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Micky van de Ven was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Sunday’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of joining Spurs in a deal worth around £43million from Wolfsburg, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The Netherlands Under-21 centre-half is expected to undergo a medical at Hotspur Way on Monday and become Spurs’ fourth signing of the summer on a long-term contract.

Spurs are also closing in on the signing of highly-rated forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central, with the Argentina Under-20 international travelling to London on Saturday.

Read the full story here!

(ES Composite)

Kane starts!

13:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

A statement from Spurs.

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

13:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Royal, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Kane

Subs: Austin, Gunter, Porro, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Perisic, Solomon, Scarlett

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery before new season

12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bryan Gil will miss the start of the new season with Tottenham after undergoing surgery.

Spurs confirmed on Wednesday that the Spanish winger had gone under the knife to fix a groin problem, with no initial timeline given for his recovery and potential return.

“We can confirm that Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve an issue in his groin,” Tottenham said in a short statement.

Read the full story here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham close in on £30m Micky van de Ven deal

11:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Talks with Wolfsburg over the Dutch Under-21 international have been ongoing for weeks but Spurs are increasingly confident of agreeing a package which is expected to be worth around £30million.

Personal terms with the left-footed 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool, are expected to be a formality.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham sign Ashley Phillips for £3m in fourth deal of the summer

11:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham have announced the signing of Ashley Phillips from Blackburn.

The 18-year-old defender joins for £3million after breaking into the Championship club’s first-team squad last season.

Standard Sport reported on Phillips becoming a serious target for Spurs earlier in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen to bolster his defence this summer but Phillips’ arrival is not thought to be instead of their quest for a new senior player.

Read the full story here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Alejo Veliz confirms Tottenham transfer as striker prepares to fly to London for medical

11:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alejo Veliz has confirmed he will not be loaned back to Rosario Central upon signing for Tottenham.

The highly-rated young striker was seen preparing to fly to London to undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract at Spurs imminently.

Veliz caught the eye during the recent U20 World Cup and would reportedly cost Spurs up to £12m.

Read the full story here!

(ES Composite)

Prediction: Entertaining draw at Spurs

11:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Performances are the most important thing for Spurs at the moment and they certainly appear to have goals in their ranks. Still, the door remains open defensively, making a draw likely.

A 2-2 draw.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news: Harry Kane expected to start

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane is expected to start for Tottenham today.

Spurs have confirmed Bryan Gil has undergone surgery, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Rodrigo Bentacur, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman are also out.

Elsewhere, there is little else to worry about the injury front, although Dane Scarlett and Tanguy Ndombele missed the win over Lion City Sailors.

Yves Bissouma is expected to be fit after a slight ankle scare last week.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on SPURSPLAY.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

11:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standad Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s pre-season game against Shakhtar Donetsk this afternoon.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 2pm BST.