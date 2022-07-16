Tottenham vs Seville LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Seville - LIVE!

Tottenham continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly match against Seville this afternoon. The tour of South Korea got underway with an entertaining 6-3 win over a K-League XI, in which Harry Kane and Heung-min Son both netted braces and Richarlison made his Spurs debut.

It’s a step up in quality now though for Antonio Conte’s side, though the players will be finding these matches far more enjoyable than the gruelling fitness sessions they were put through in Seoul. This is Tottenham’s last match of the tour, before they fly back home and then face Rangers at Ibrox next weekend.

Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster will once again miss out, after testing postive for Covid, while fellow new signing Ivan Perisic was absent last time out too due to a calf injury. He will be desperate to prove his fitness and fully get his Spurs career up and running. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Kick-off: 12pm BST, Suwon World Cup Stadium

How to watch: SPURSPLAY

Prediction: Tottenham 3-3 Seville

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

11:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Our starting XI to take on Sevilla! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k0Uru47quV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 16, 2022

Hugo Lloris gives his verdict on Clement Lenglet

10:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hugo Lloris has described new Tottenham signing Clement Lenglet as a “modern” defender with big club experience and says he is hungry to get back in the French national team.

Lenglet joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Barcelona last week and is expected to compete with Ben Davies as the left-sided centre-half in Antonio Conte’s back three.

The 27-year-old has won 15 caps for France, most recently in November last year, but has not been included in the last three Les Bleus squads after his form for Barcelona nosedived.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Oliver Skipp delighted to return for Tottenham

10:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp was delighted to have finally made his return from injury during the club’s pre-season friendly win over a K-League XI on Thursday.

A pelvic injury derailed what had been a breakthrough campaign for the midfielder, ruling him out of action from January onwards as Antonio Conte’s side qualified for the Champions League.

The Italian is a huge admirer of the England U21 international and grew increasingly frustrated by his absence.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Djed Spence transfer: Tottenham close in on signing

10:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are finally set to complete the transfer of Middlesbrough‘s Djed Spence, with the full-back due at Hotspur Way for a medical today, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The clubs have agreed a deal worth an initial £12.5m which could rise to £20m with add-ons, and Spence will sign a long-term contract with Spurs after rejecting interest from other clubs, including Nottingham Forest where he spent last season on loan.

Spence will be Spurs’ sixth summer signing after Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet, taking their spending close to £100m.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Prediction

10:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

As ever, it’s difficult to make a definitive judgement on pre-season friendlies. Still, with both sides boasting real attacking quality, it should be an entertaining affair.

3-3 draw.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham team news: Covid problems, Perisic a doubt

09:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Conte is without new signings Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster after they tested positive for Covid.

Ivan Perisic also missed the game through injury and is a doubt once more due to a calf problem.

Skipp was finally handed a 45-minute run-out after missing six months of action and will surely be given more minutes as he bids to make a full return heading into the new campaign.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

How to watch

09:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on the SPURSPLAY content channel, which costs £45-per-year and can be streamed across multiple devices.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Welcome

09:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against Sevilla.

Kick-off from the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea will be from 12pm BST.