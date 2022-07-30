Tottenham vs Roma LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Roma LIVE!

Spurs’ final pre-season friendly takes place in the Israeli city of Haifa tonight. Antonio Conte’s side are unbeaten throughout an encouraging summer so far, thrashing a K-League XI in South Korea before drawing with Sevilla and overcoming Rangers at Ibrox.

Now Tottenham’s players have one final chance to make their mark ahead of next weekend, when they open the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Southampton. Looking to wreck their preparations for 2022/23 this evening is a Roma outfit coached by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and now boasting Argentine marksman Paulo Dybala.

The Giallorossi had to make do with a sixth-place finish in Serie A last term, but celebrated winning the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League title in Tirana. Roma began their pre-season schedule with wins over Sunderland and Portimonense, followed by defeat to Sporting Lisbon and a hard-fought draw with Nice. Follow the action live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Tottenham vs Roma latest news

Kick-off time: 7.15pm BST, Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa

How to watch: SpursPlay

Tottenham team news: Davies back in the squad

Roma team news: Dybala pushing for first start

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Roma

Tottenham team news

17:23 , Alex Young

Conte has handed debuts to every summer signing, and a few more are expected to be on show in Haifa.

Matt Doherty, who faces plenty of competition at right-back, did not get off the bench against Rangers, so could start in what is expected to be a strong lineup, with Ben Davies back after a knock.

Where to watch

17:14 , Alex Young

TV channel: Tonight’s match will not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game online via the club’s official website and their SpursPlay service.

Hello!

17:05 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the pre-season friendly between Tottenham and Roma.

Kick-off at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel, is at 7.15pm BST.

Stick with us.