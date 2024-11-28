Tottenham vs Roma LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Tottenham vs Roma LIVE!

Spurs welcome Italian side Roma to north London this evening looking to get their Europa League campaign back on track. Much has changed since the lively loss to Galatasaray earlier in November, their only dropped points so far in the competition this season, but Ange Postecoglou will hope to steady the ship tonight.

A thumping 4-0 win at Manchester City was quickly put in the rear-view mirror with the news of an injury to Guglielmo Vicario which will rule the goalkeeper out for “months”, which means Fraser Forster will be deputising for the foreseeable future. He has already impressed in this competition this season, helping Spurs to a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar last month.

While Spurs have been unsettled by Vicario’s injury, Roma has endured a torrid season and Claudio Ranieri has returned as manager for a third spell in an attempt to bring calm to the club. They have lost three on the bounce in Serie A and are languishing in the bottom half. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

GOAL! 1-0 Tottenham as Son scores from the spot

Kick off

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Roma

20 min: Ranieri’s men are back level from a free-kick. Dybala’s delivery is a lovely one, and Evan N’Dicka rises highest. Looks to come more off his back or shoulder than his head, but he gets above Solanke and levels things.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

First test for Forster there and he stood up to it well, saving with his leg from Dybala's effort. The veteran does look a little clunky with his feet but Postecoglou has expressed full confidence in his ability to play out from the back.

CLOSE! Tottenham 1-0 Roma

18 min: A fine save from Forster, then a good block by Dragusin as Roma threaten for the first time on the night.

Tottenham 1-0 Roma

17 min: Johnson plucks a ball out of the sky beautifully, then looks to cross, but his delivery is too powerful and evades everyone. Roma struggling to make it out of their own defensive third at present.

Tottenham 1-0 Roma

11 min: That early goal will settle any nerves for Spurs. They’re dominating the ball in the early stages, and a Roma side enduring a tough start to the season under Claudio Ranieri.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The perfect start for Spurs, who ripped through Roma with their first attack. It's a bit of a mystery that referee Glenn Nyberg initially waved away their penalty appeals but the Swede reversed his call after being sent to the pitch-side monitor by the VAR.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Roma | Son!

5 min: No problem from the penalty spot for Son Heung-min, who sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and slots the ball down the right.

What a start from Tottenham!

Tottenham 0-0 Roma | PENALTY SPURS

3 min: VAR checking a potential penalty for Tottenham after Hummels’s challenge on Sarr. The referee holds play up, he then goes to the screen, and a penalty is given! It’s the right call. Penalty.

Kick off!

1 min: Underway between Tottenham and Roma in the two sides’ first-ever meeting!

James Maddison drops out of the starting XI tonight, but can he still have an impact on the game from the bench?

Just 15 minutes to go until kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now!

Europa League campaign recap

Tonight is Tottenham’s fifth match of the campaign. Previous results:

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag FK --- September 26

Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham --- October 3

Tottenham 1-0 AZ Alkmaar --- October 24

Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham --- November 7

Tottenham will trigger an option to extend Ben Davies' contract by 12 months to keep the veteran defender at the club next season.

Davies' current deal expires at the end of this term but Spurs have the option to tie him down for a further year, which they intend to take up.

Read the full story here.

All eyes on Fraser Forster tonight, then, as the 36-year-old begins what could be a sustained period in the team after Vicario’s injury.

Ange Postecoglou will hope the Englishman gives a steady showing against tonight’s Italian visitors.

Roma starting XI

Roma: Svilar, Angelino, N’Dicka, Dovbyk, Hummels, Paredes, Kone, Zeki Celik, Dybala, Mancini, El Shaarawy

Subs: Marin, Ryan, Cristante, Pellegrini, Abdulhamid, Soule, Le Fee, Baldanzi, Saelemaekers, Zalewski, Pisilli, Sangare

Tottenham starting XI

Tottenham: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Udogie, Hardy, King, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Werner

Tottenham vs Roma prediction

Confidence should be high in the Spurs camp after such an impressive performance last time out.

Whether Postecoglou’s side can maintain those standards remains to be seen, but they should have enough on home soil to ease past a Roma side who have struggled for much of the campaign.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Tottenham vs Roma latest odds

Tottenham to win: 8/13

Draw: 23/10

Roma to win: 11/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Tottenham vs Roma team news

Tottenham will be without Guglielmo Vicario for “months”, after the goalkeeper required surgery on an ankle injury he picked up in the win over Man City.

Fraser Forster is therefore set to start, as he has for two of Spurs’ European matches this season, and Postecoglou is likely to shuffle his pack.

The likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall will hope to start, while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain sidelined. Rodrigo Bentancur will start as his ban is only for domestic games.

As for Roma, Mario Hermoso is pushing to return. Artem Dovbyk is expected to lead the line, but Paulo Dybala could have to settle for a place on the bench.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Roma

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action HERE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tonight’s match kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. It will be the first time Tottenham and AS Roma have ever faced off in a competitive match.

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Europa League clash with Roma.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 8pm GMT.