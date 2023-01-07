Tottenham vs Portsmouth LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Dan Kilpatrick and Jonathan Gorrie
·9 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Portsmouth – LIVE!

Tottenham begin another quest to end their 15-year trophy drought against Portsmouth in the FA Cup later today. While Antonio Conte’s long-term future is up for debate, what can be certain is that the Italian is a coach with a track-record of lifting silverware, albeit priorities probably lie elsewhere this season.

Clearly, there is a romance in the FA Cup and Spurs can hardly turn their nose up at the idea of winning a cup competition but there is a feeling that Champions League qualification is crucial to keeping both Conte and Harry Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With that in mind, it will be fascinating to see just how seriously Conte takes it.

Today’s clash with an out-of-form League One side in Portsmouth looks favourable at least. Though not to discount a cup upset, Kane is closing in on Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record and will fancy his chances of reaching it. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Portsmouth latest news

  • Confirmed Tottenham lineup

  • Confirmed Portsmouth lineup

  • Kick-off time and venue: 12.30pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • TV channel and live stream: BBC

  • Prediction: 3-0 Tottenham win

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Portsmouth FC

Really tough for Tottenham

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

31:00 - Harry Kane has barely had a sniff, while Son has been fairly blunt going forward.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pape Matar Sarr is a tidy player, nice to watch, and he is helping Spurs move the ball from side to side quickly. But the hosts are making no inroads into a penalty area constantly packed with blue shirts.

Pompey will be much happier

12:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

23:00 - Swanson doing so well to stop Son in the box when the Spurs star was running at him.

Looking dangerous on the counter, the away side are proving a very difficult opponent for Spurs.

Spurs not quite at the races

12:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

18:00 - As is their custom, Spurs haven’t started particularly well here.

Very passive.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pompey should be delighted at the way they’ve started here. The League One side are holding Spurs at arm’s length and forcing them to find a way through a packed defence, while also committing players forward on the counter.

Forster forced into save

12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

11:00 - Hackett hits a dipping ball on the turn after Bishop’s knock-on but Forster gets down well.

Nice counter from Portsmouth

12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

09:00 - Sarr loses the ball and Pompey counter through Hume, though his cross is too close to Forster.

Royal wins a foul

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

08:00 - Royal wins a foul on the right-hand side after the Brazilian’s quick feet managed to leave Hume scrambling.

Son’s cross, however, is well cleared.

Bryan Gil looking dangerous

12:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

04:00 - Probably the Tottenham player seeing the most of the ball in the early minutes, looking to run directly at his markers.

With Pompey likely to sit deep, that directness could be a positive outlet.

Tottenham under some early pressure

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

01:00 - Positive start from the away side, who are seeing a lot of the ball in Tottenham’s defensive third.

KICK-OFF

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

And away we go!

A late change to the Tottenham team!

12:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dan Kilpatrick’s pre-match verdict

12:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

How many goals does Harry Kane need to break Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham record?

12:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane’s double at Crystal Palace earlier this week put him on 264 Tottenham goals, only two behind Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record.

When did Tottenham last win the FA Cup?

11:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham remain the only non-league side to win the FA Cup, way back in 1901.

A trophy they have lifted 8 times, Spurs last won the competition in 1991.

Confirmed Portsmouth lineup

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

When is FA Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream and ball numbers for fourth round

11:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

One of the signature weekends on the English football calendar is upon us as the FA Cup reaches the third-round stage.

The Premier League and Championship heavyweights enter the fray looking to crush the hopes of the lower and non-league teams that have made it this far as they eye a run to Wembley.

Manchester United got the round underway on Friday night with a convincing win over Everton.

Click here to see the full details!

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

FA Cup underdogs: More chance of Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from football before end of 2023 than Portsmouth beating Spurs

11:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool this year and Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Election also more likely to happen than Pompey, Stevenage, Oxford and Gillingham triumphing this weekend

• Portsmouth are biggest underdogs this weekend at odds of 22/1 to beat Tottenham away from home according to latest odds via SafeBettingSites

Latest odds

11:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair: Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth

Tottenham: 2/15

Portsmouth: 15/1

Draw: 15/2

Son: I can’t see the ball while wearing a mask but my parents are concerned

11:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son has revealed he loses sight of the ball while playing in a protective mask, but says he is still wearing it due to concern from his parents.

Son scored in just a second League game of the season as Spurs thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night, and he is expected to start again when Antonio Conte rings the changes for today’s FA Cup third-round visit of Portsmouth.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Harry Kane ‘stalling on new Tottenham contract'

10:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Football Insider, Harry Kane is no rush to extend his stay at Tottenham.

The England captain will be out of contract in 18 months and reportedly wants to wait to see how things progress before signing a contract extension.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham likely to keep Bryan Gil despite loan interest

10:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini has appeared to rule out an exit for Bryan Gil this month.

The 21-year-old has attracted loan interest from Spain after failing to convince in north London following a move from Sevilla in 2021.

Gil spent six months on loan at Valencia last year and the LaLiga giants were understood to have been keen on bringing him back for another temporary stint.

Still, the winger has been called upon in recent weeks due to injuries to both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Antonio Conte’s assistant confident Tottenham boss wants ‘long’ stay at club amid contract wrangling

10:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte‘s assistant, Cristian Stellini, has veered off script by insisting they are confident of staying at Tottenham for a “long time” and dismissing the importance of the head coach’s contract.

Conte has repeatedly refused to commit to Spurs beyond the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of the season, and has issued a series of threats to walk away from the club if he is not completely convinced by the board’s ambition and “vision” - including after the New Year’s Day defeat to Aston Villa.

But with Conte too upset to take Friday’s press conference following the death of his former Juventus and Italy teammate Gianluca Vialli, Stellini deputised and insisted they are confident of being at Spurs long-term.

Read the full story here!

(PA)
(PA)

No FA Cup rest for Kane as Kulusevski and more aim to face Arsenal

10:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son will not be rested for Tottenham‘s FA Cup third-round tie against Portsmouth today, Spurs’ assistant coach Cristian Stellini has said.

Kane has started every game this season while Son has only been rested once when fit.

But with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison both set to remain on the sidelines this weekend, Stellini says Spurs have no choice but to stick with the front three who started the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Wednesday, also including Bryan Gil.

Asked about Kane’s chances of a rest, Stellini said: “It could be an opportunity to give him a rest but we don’t have many players and the choice is compulsory. So we have to choose the players we have in the front line.

Read the full story here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Prediction: 3-0 Tottenham win

10:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs may be a little vulnerable to a banana skin in north London but an underperforming Pompey will likely find themselves outgunned.

A 3-0 Tottenham win.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

10:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Portsmouth hope to have Clark Robertson back after he was forced to miss the defeat to Charlton.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news: No rest for Kane and Son

10:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Yves Bissouma is available for Spurs after serving a one-game ban for the win at Crystal Palace and should come in, likely to partnet Oliver Skipp in midfield. Pape Matar Sarr will be looking for more minutes. Bryan Gil will keep his place in attack.

Dejan Kulusevski is again ruled out, joining Lucas Moura, Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur on the sidelines.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son will not be rested.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Portsmouth

10:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live for free on the BBC Red Button.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Gary Lineker (Ian Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
Gary Lineker (Ian Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Welcome

09:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth.

Kick-off from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 12.30pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

