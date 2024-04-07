Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - LIVE!

Tottenham have the opportunity to move up to fourth in the Premier League as they host Nottingham Forest this evening. After Aston Villa drew with Brentford on Saturday, Spurs, who also have a game in hand, will move level on points with Unai Emery’s side should they win here, and they already have a goal-difference advantage.

It is advantage Tottenham in the race for Champions League football, but it has not been hugely convincing from Ange Postecoglou’s team in recent weeks. They were held by West Ham last time out, and they only edged past Luton at home a week ago. Richarlison has been ruled out with injury, as Brennan Johnson starts against his former side and Pape Matar Sarr replaces Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Forest are out of the relegation zone on goal difference only, after Luton’s win over Bournemouth. Nuno Espirito Santo is back in north London and will be keen to frustrate the club he was in charge of for just four months before he was sacked in 2021. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest latest news

Kick-off: 6pm BST | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Johnson starts against former club

Nottingham Forest team news: Unchanged side

Standard Sport prediction: Tottenham to win

Why is it a 6pm kick-off?

Johnson starts for Spurs

17:07 , Matt Verri

One change for the hosts, as Sarr comes into the midfield and Bentancur drops to the bench.

It means Johnson keeps his place on the right wing, starting against his former club. Kulusevski on the bench.

(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest team news

17:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina,Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi, Montiel, Ribeiro

Tottenham team news

17:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie,Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Son

Story continues

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies, Austin, Scarlett

Team news coming up!

16:52 , Matt Verri

Just under ten minutes to go until we get all the team news from north London.

Big decision for Ange Postecoglou is whether to start Brennan Johnson against his former club, or opt for Dejan Kulusevski.

We’ll find out what his decision is very shortly.

Postecoglou lays out transfer stance

16:42 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou says he would never sign a player who insisted on only joining a Champions League club, because their priorities would be wrong for Tottenham.

The Spurs boss insisted this week he would terminate the club’s interest in a player if they were unwilling to play without an assurance of Champions League football.

“I don’t want those players — because they don’t want to come to Tottenham, they want to go to a Champions League club”, Postecoglou told reporters.

“I signed Micky van de Ven this year — he’s not a bad player, is he? And we were in the Champions League? No.

“That’s a beautiful discussion for me to have. That’s one of the discussions I have: Why do you want to come to Tottenham? Because if you want Champions League football and that’s all you want, you don’t want to come to Tottenham; you just want to go to a Champions League club.

“I want people to come to Tottenham who know this club, know the challenge we’ve got — and we do have a challenge, we’re different to other clubs in that we haven’t had success for a while.

“I’m looking for a certain type of character that’s going to say: ‘You know what, they’re not in the Champions League but if I win something with them, that could mean something for my career and to me. So I’m up for that fight’.”

(Getty Images)

Spurs confirm match to go ahead

16:32 , Matt Verri

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest will go ahead as planned despite a man being found stabbed to death outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A murder investigation has been launched by police after an incident in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Northumberland Park on the outskirts of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where a man was found with a number of stab injuries.

CPR was administered but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Supporters have been advised to allow for extra travel time ahead of a 6pm BST kick-off time on Sunday evening, with the whole of Northumberland Park Road and the north end of Worcester Avenue closed.

A Tottenham statement said: “Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance.

“This afternoon's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go-ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout.

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected.”

Read more on that here

(Getty Images)

Nuno: Spurs sacking was a sad moment

16:23 , Matt Verri

Nuno Espirito Santo makes his return to north London this evening.

The Forest boss was in charge at Tottenham for just four months before he was sacked in November 2021, but he has insisted proving a point against his former club is not a priority.

“More important is the situation we are in and that we need to keep putting points on the table,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“That is more important for all of us. It is going to be a pleasure to return, to play there and to face Spurs. It is part of the past now, I am focused on Forest and am really, really determined to try to achieve a good performance.

“I have learned from all moments of my life and all the experiences I have had. They (Spurs) are some also.

“I started managing in 2011 or 2012. From all the experiences I have had, there was always some learning to take from them - and that was no exception. The moment was a sad moment, but life keeps on going.”

(PA)

Postecoglou issues verdict on 'luxury tax'

16:10 , Matt Verri

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he would be sceptical of any plans to limit the difference in spending power between Premier League clubs with a ‘luxury tax’ as it could “demotivate” clubs from striving for excellence.

Reports on Thursday claimed Premier League clubs are considering a replacement for the current points deduction-based punishments which have seen Everton and Nottingham Forest docked points this season.

Such report suggests an alternative ‘luxury tax’ system, whereby clubs would be handed fines proportional to the extent to which they have overspent according to Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Postecoglou said: “I come from a world where it has been very, very regulated. ‘Equalisation’ in Australia, like it is in American sports, is very, very big. So I’ve come from that world. I didn’t like it one bit.

“There’s always an understanding that you’ve got to create some kind of competitive balance between clubs and there isn’t too much of a divide between clubs who can spend at random at times, compared to clubs who have restrictions.

“You want to keep that balance, but I’ve always felt: not at the expense of demotivating people from being the best that they can be.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Why is it a 6pm kick-off?

16:03 , Matt Verri

Tottenham host Nottingham Forest in an unusual kick-off time.

The Premier League meeting between Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League hopefuls and former Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo’s relegation battlers was originally scheduled for 8pm BST on Monday, April 8.

But the fixture was moved forward with just 10 days' notice due to planned train strikes on Monday and now starts at 6pm this evening.

London Underground strikes have since been called off.

Standard Sport prediction

15:55 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have made a habit of making slow starts, and Forest are capable of keeping things tight and frustrating the hosts.

It may not be a hugely comfortable evening for the Spurs fans, but they should have enough to get the job done.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Nottingham Forest team news

15:48 , Matt Verri

Taiwo Awoniyi remains out for Nottingham Forest.

The striker has been on the sidelines for almost a month with an unspecified injury, one Nuno Espirito Santo recently described as “serious”.

“It is a serious injury, unfortunately,” the Forest boss said.

“It is a big blow for us because he had just come back. I don't know exactly how long he will be out for, but I am positive we are going to see him again this season.”

Willy Boly and Nuno Tavares are still unavailable too.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham team news

15:42 , Matt Verri

In-form Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson is fit to face his former club Nottingham Forest.

Johnson came off late on after scoring in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham but Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he is available.

Postecoglou has been considering the make-up of his forward line, with Johnson vying for a spot on the right with Dejan Kulusevski. Timo Werner seems likely to continue on the left flank.

Richarlison has been ruled out but the Brazilian should be fit to return against Newcastle next weekend.

James Maddison will hope to find some form in the No10 role, having struggled to rediscover his best form since returning from injury.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee) and Fraser Forster (foot) remain sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

(REUTERS)

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

15:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after the Manchester United vs Liverpool match with kick-off at 6pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest!

It’s the final match of another eventful Premier League weekend and it’s a huge one at both ends of the table.

Spurs know victory will take them above Aston Villa and into fourth, while Nottingham Forest are out of the relegation zone only on goal difference. Any result here would be a big bonus.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 6pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!