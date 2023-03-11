Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE! Kane goals - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest – LIVE!

Tottenham host Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today in a state of crisis. Knocked out of the Champions League in the meekest fashion imaginable, doubts over Antonio Conte’s long-term future threaten to derail their Premier League campaign.

The fight for fourth is on. Liverpool are breathing down Spurs’ necks and, at this point, it’s tempting to wonder quite why the top four is so important to a club who make little attempt to capitalise on it, aside from the obvious financial rewards.

Such is the ill-feeling from swathes of the support towards the Conte era, it’s hard to imagine even getting into the Champions League will excite them. If anything offers an indication as to the apathy towards the club right now, it is surely that. Forest, for their part, will look to pounce. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest latest news

GOAL!: Kane bags brace from the spot

GOAL! Kane nods Spurs into the lead

Tottenham Hotspur FC 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

Dan Kilpatrick from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs have now scored three good goals (albeit one disallowed) but you could not have picked them a better opponent than Forest at home. Steve Cooper’s side have offered absolutely nothing of substance and are making this easy for Spurs.

GOAL: Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest | Harry Kane ‘35

15:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: Kane blasts it straight down the middle. Never in doubt.

PENALTY TO SPURS

15:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: Richarlison brought down by Worrall. Clear penalty.

Reasonably flat

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: Obviously, Spurs do not need to go rushing forward and leaving space behind but they are hardly doing much in pursuit of a second goal against the Premier League’s worst away side.

Spurs winning the midfield battle

15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: Very poor from the away side in the middle of the park at the moment, with Spurs able to win the ball easily before mounting another attack.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kane’s goal has raised the decibels a little after a subdued start in N17. Forest’s defensive shape is playing into Spurs’ hands with the visitors struggling to keep the ball or play their way out of their half.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest | Harry Kane ‘20

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: Saying that, Spurs have quite a good striker too.

Ben Davies does well to keep the ball alive in the box, finding Pedro Porro. The January signing then chips one in to Harry Kane, who heads back across Keylor Navas.

Signs of Forest threat

15:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: Lovely ball from Shelvey into Johnson, though Romero does well to cover and the Forest striker overruns it.

Still, an indication as to what the away side can offer.

Comfortable for Forest

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Porro asking why his teammates aren’t offering more angles as he charges up the right.

Forest hardly under any pressue so far.

Decent chance for Tottenham

15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

13: Romero gets a free header from Porro’s free-kick but gets it all wrong...

Such a shame for Tottenham

15:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: The decision has given Forest some belief here, with Cooper’s side pushing up the field.

Very tight call.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

That would have been the perfect response from Richarlison to his obvious frustration and Conte’s fiery comments yesterday. It was the most fractional offside call. But positive signs for the Brazilian nonetheless.

GOAL DISALLOWED!

15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

VAR chalks Richarlison’s opener off due to offside...

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest | Richarlison ‘3

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Richarlison does his midweek argument a world of good with a brilliant finish following Skipp’s lofted balll.

Lethal finish.

KICK-OFF

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go at Spurs!

Dan Kilpatrick’s pre-match verdict

14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool lose!

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Huge chance for Spurs to open up a gap in the 4th after Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten at Bournemouth.

Tottenham and Antonio Conte given deadline to decide on manager’s contract

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham and Antonio Conte must decide this month if the manager is staying put next season, says Gus Poyet.

Conte’s current contract runs until the end of the season. The club holds the option of a one-year extension, but it remains to be seen if there is an appetite to trigger the clause after three hugely disappointing cup exits.

Last night’s lifeless loss to a poor AC Milan side ended Spurs’ Champions League hopes, and last week the club were dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United. In January, Nottingham Forest dispatched them in the Carabao Cup. Spurs now have just fourth place to aim for during the season run-in.

But Poyet says the club and Conte should only see out the season if the manager will be in charge next term, and believes the ongoing speculation will only negatively impact results.

Read the full story here!

Why is Emerson Royal not in the Tottenham squad today?

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Brazilian is still not fit from the knee injury to have ruled him out of the last few games.

Richarlison starts!

14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

It seems as you have to do is to slate Conte to get a start these days...

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

These sides’ two meetings this season, in the league and Carabao Cup, are evenly split with a 2-0 win each at the City Ground.

Spurs wins: 56

Draws: 29

Forest wins: 37

De Zerbi joins Frank and Cooper in playing down Tottenham manager links

13:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roberto De Zerbi has joined fellow Premier League managers Thomas Frank and Steve Cooper in distancing himself from the Tottenham job.

The highly-rated Brighton boss has been linked with potentially succeeding Antonio Conte at Spurs, having performed brilliantly at the Amex Stadium since arriving in the aftermath of Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea in September.

De Zerbi has taken on Potter’s impressive work on the south coast, ensuring they did not skip a beat after the latter’s exit. He also withstood the further departure of influential winger Leandro Trossard to Arsenal plus another drawn-out January transfer saga involving key midfielder Moises Caicedo to have the Seagulls sitting eighth in the Premier League after 23 matches and in the thick of the hunt for European qualification with a string of high-profile scalps to their name.

Read the full story here!

Stakes higher than ever as Spurs face two paths in manager hunt that will define club

13:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

The worst-kept secret in football is out and Antonio Conte’s departure from Tottenham is now a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.

The club is already succession planning, and Fabio Paratici has begun drawing up a shortlist of possible candidates, thought to be topped by former Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Daniel Levy will have the final say on whether Conte remains in the job until his contract is up in June or leaves sooner, which really boils down to whether the chairman believes he is still the best man to lead Spurs to another fourth-placed finish and salvage something from the season.

There has been little in recent weeks to suggest Conte’s side are capable of maintaining their loose grip on fourth, although they have a favourable run-in, starting against Forest on Saturday, and one game a week for the remainder of the campaign. Liverpool still have to play four of the ‘big six’, including Spurs.

There is incentive for Levy to be decisive rather than appoint an interim boss (which would almost certainly be Ryan Mason) until the end of the season, when there will be increased competition for available elite coaches, possibly from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Another headache for Levy is over Paratici’s involvement in the process, given the managing director’s own uncertain future at the club and in the game. If Paratici loses his appeal, due to be heard in the next four weeks, against a 30-month ban from Italian football, the sanction will likely be extended to the whole of Europe, while a second court case, relating to missing wage payments to Juventus players while Paratici was a director at the club, is pending.

Paratici is a popular and respected figure at Spurs, who has already made his mark in the transfer market, but it would surely be a risk for Levy to trust him entirely to pick Conte’s successor, so the chairman is likely to have thoughts of his own.

This is where Mauricio Pochettino comes in. The Argentine is not thought to feature prominently in Paratici’s thinking (there is a feeling that the club might only be big enough for the one of them), but Pochettino and Levy have remained on good terms since the former’s sacking in 2019.

Re-hiring Pochettino would come with risks, but is clearly the fans’ choice and would be the most popular move the under-fire chairman could make.

Other names being mentioned include former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner, Celtic manager Agne Postecoglou, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti.

In narrowing the field, Levy and Paratici will be mindful of another impending problem coming down the tracks: the future of Harry Kane, who has put off contract talks until the end of the season. If Spurs are to convince their all-time record scorer that his future is still with his boyhood club, the right manager is crucial. At the heart of all these considerations is the question of what kind of club Spurs are or want to be.

Since Pochettino’s departure, Spurs have lost their way, twice failing with big-name, ‘win now’ coaches in Conte and Jose Mourinho, who both count Spurs as the only club where they have failed to win silverware, and hiring three consecutive managers who play negative football.

A desire to return to the push-and-run ‘DNA’ referenced by Levy in 2021 will be a major factor in the club’s choice, but do Spurs persist with hiring bosses with global reputations or go for a less-celebrated project coach in search of the next Pochettino?

Given all the elements in play, the timing of Conte’s exit and identity of his replacement are huge decisions that will obviously shape Spurs’s chances of competing in the short and long term.

Paratici and Levy made a mess of their last major manager search, overlooking Erik ten Hag and ending up with Nuno Espirito Santo. This time around, the stakes are even higher.

Conte is desperate to leave and Spurs should end his pointless tenure

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte may limp on at Tottenham for a few more weeks or matches, perhaps even until his contract is up at the end of the season, but Wednesday night’s Champions League exit felt like the end-game of his underwhelming tenure.

The only positive for Spurs from a pedestrian draw with AC Milan, who deservedly progressed to the quarter-finals, is that at least now there should be clarity.

If Harry Kane had scored a stoppage-time header — Spurs’s best chance in 173 minutes trailing to the Serie A side — and Spurs had found a way to progress through extra-time or penalties, it would only have prolonged Conte’s pointless and draining tenure.

Read the full story here!

Conte suggests Tottenham fans’ lack of patience has not helped club

12:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested the fans’ lack of patience has not helped his team in their failed bid to win silverware this season.

Spurs are consigned to a 15th consecutive campaign without a trophy after FA Cup and Champions League exits this month.

It has increased the pressure on Conte, who is expected to leave at the end of the season, and he took aim at supporters ahead of Saturday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.

Read his comments in full here!

Prediction: 1-1 draw

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is hard to see Spurs players rousing themselves too much for this match given the clear unhappiness of their manager and fans, having been dumped out of two cup competitions in a matter of a few days. Forest will sense that and make it tricky for their hosts.

A 1-1 draw.

Nottingham Forest team news: Ryan Yates fit

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Forest’s bulky squad is also without several key players including Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Scott McKenna, plus Giulian Biancone and Omar Richards.

Steve Cooper has Ryan Yates fit again and ready to return to the lineup, while Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are also back in training.

Tottenham team news: Ivan Perisic a doubt

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs remain without Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Emerson Royal did not train on Friday due to a knock.

Ivan Perisic has also been dealing with an issue and could be a doubt for Saturday.

Conte could bring Eric Dier back into the XI after he was suspended against AC Milan in midweek while Pedro Porro will hope to earn a start.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

12:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast highlights from today’s game at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

