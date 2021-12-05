Tottenham vs Norwich LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Norwich - LIVE!

Antonio Conte’s Spurs might finally be building some momentum.

While a loss in the Europa Conference League and a postponement at Burnley last weekend had threatened to slow things somewhat, the routine way in which they beat Brentford on Thursday spoke of a team finding comfort under a new boss.

Indeed, with their top-four hopes very much alive, the visit of a Norwich side bottom of the table heading into today’s game offers another favourable task.

Win in front of their home support and it’ll be ten points from a possible twelve in the Premier League under Conte’s watch.

With West Ham winning and both Manchester United and Arsenal facing opposition they’ll be expected to beat today and tomorrow respectively, Spurs need a result to keep the pace with those aiming for a Champions League berth come May.

While still rooted to the foot of the league, Norwich have proven more resilient under new boss Dean Smith, going four games unbeaten in the top-flight for the first time since 2013.

Follow Tottenham vs Norwich with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Tottenham vs Norwich latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Tottenham team news: No new injury worries

Norwich team news: Cantwell available again

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Norwich

Antonio Conte refuses to entertain the idea of resting Harry Kane

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Honesty we are talking about an important player for us, an important player for all. Yeah, in this moment I am answering in this way. I hope to improve the situation, to improve the confidence of all players and to see that maybe without Harry we can cover the situation. Not in the same way, but in a way that can be good to get three points. Now in this moment, honestly, I don’t see this team starting without Harry.”

You can read Dan Kilpatrick’s full report here.

12:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Eric Dier on Antonio Conte banning ketchup

12:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Everyone wants to talk about Conte’s training!’ he told The Daily Mail.

“‘Ketchup? Yeah! I heard about it. I don’t even know if ketchup’s banned. I don’t think it is. I don’t have ketchup. There is nothing I would have ketchup with!”

Lloris could be in line for a new contract

12:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte has hinted the Spurs captain could be set for contract talks.

You can read more here.

Standard Sport prediction

11:48 , George Flood

Given how poorly Norwich have been until recently it’s difficult to imagine them overcoming a Spurs side hitting form under Conte.

Tottenham to win, 2-0.

Norwich team news - Cantwell back in contention

11:48 , George Flood

Norwich, meanwhile, are still without the trio of Christoph Zimmermann, Milot Rashica and Mathias Normann.

However, Todd Cantwell is back in contention after missing the midweek draw with Newcastle after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham team news - No new injury concerns

11:46 , George Flood

Tottenham have no new injury worries to contend with this afternoon, with Antonio Conte no doubt tempted to keep changes to a minimum after Thursday’s win over Brentford.

However, this is the start of a very busy festive period for Spurs, so some rotation could presumably occur.

The hosts are without key defender Cristian Romero until the New Year with a serious hamstring injury, while fellow Argentine Giovani Lo Celso is also still sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon; Lucas, Son; Kane

How to watch Tottenham vs Norwich

11:41 , George Flood

Tottenham vs Norwich has not been selected for television coverage in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm GMT this evening.

Welcome to Tottenham vs Norwich LIVE coverage!

10:48 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage ahead of another busy day in the Premier League.

Here we focus on events in north London, where Tottenham entertain bottom club Norwich in a 2pm GMT kick-off.

Spurs can make it 10 points out of a possible 12 under Antonio Conte with another victory today after seeing off Brentford on Thursday, but the Canaries are an improved outfit under new boss Dean Smith, going four matches unbeaten in the top-flight.

Stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.