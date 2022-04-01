Tottenham vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview

It’s a sprint to the finish for Premier League sides as they return from the final international break of the season and Tottenham have their focus firmly on a top-four spot.

Antonio Conte’s side trail Arsenal, who have a game in hand, by three points, though there is a north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium still to be rescheduled.

Newcastle’s long unbeaten run came to an end with defeat against Chelsea and Everton before the break, and they won’t want to undo their hard work and slip back into the relegation battle.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage begins straight after the West Ham vs Everton match.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Tottenham vs Newcastle team news

Ben Davies pulled out of the Wales squad after their win over Austria due to tightness in his thigh, but it is believed that was more precautionary than anything serious.

Japhet Tanganga (knee) is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, while Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) will also be absent.

Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar both also returned early from international duty but have since trained with Newcastle and should be available.

Howe remains without key men Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson though, as the Magpies look to continue the impressive form they showed before the international break.

Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction

Newcasle went into the break off the back of two defeats in a row, perhaps showing a drop in intensity with Premier League survival seemingly secured.

Their task is to get that back but it won’t be easy against a Tottenham side targeting a top-four place and starting to really click into gear under Conte. Every match is crucial for Spurs as they try and close the gap to Arsenal and they should have too much for the visitors.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 72

Draws: 34

Newcastle wins: 59