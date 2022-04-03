Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Tottenham know they can’t afford slip-ups as they go into the final nine Premier League matches of the season with their full focus on a top-four spot.

Antonio Conte’s side trail Arsenal by three points and the Gunners have a game in hand over their rivals. A rescheduled north London derby later in the season, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, could have a decisive role to play in the race for Champions League football.

Newcastle were on an impressive unbeaten run before their defeats to Chelsea and Everton, which has moved them away from the relegation battle.

They are not safe yet though and will be keen to avoid slipping back towards the bottom three in the final few weeks of the season.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage begins straight after the West Ham vs Everton match.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.