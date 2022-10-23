Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Lawrence Ostlere
·3 min read
Having been defeated 2-0 by Manchester United during the week Antonio Conte’sTottenham face another difficult assignment when they host Newcastle United this afternoon. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are in a rich vein of form having not lost in the Premier League since the end of August with their 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday the latest impressive result for the Northeast side.

Spurs started the weekend third in the table level on points with Manchester City and four points behind leaders Arsenal. Conte’s men looked to be moving in the right direction following wins over Brighton, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Everton but they were woefully swept aside by United last time out and need to put in a performance today to get back on track.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be harbouring their own thoughts about a top four challenge. Unbeaten in six – three wins, three draws - and getting the best out of players like Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, Eddie Howe’s side boast the best defensive record in the league having conceded just nine goals in 11 matches. The started the week sixth in the table and don’t look out of place against the teams around them such as Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Follow the action as Spurs take on Newcastle in the Premier League:

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Newcastle United FC

Full-time scores

15:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

A big result at the top of the table as Arsenal are held at Southampton. That leaves the Gunners with a two-point lead over Manchester City at the summit, and Spurs now have a chance to close the gap. Elsewhere, a disappointing defeat for Leeds surely leaves Jesse Marsch in peril as the man in charge at Elland Road, while the sacking of Steven Gerrard appears to have had a big effect on Aston Villa, and Leicester are continuing to bounce back from their terrible start to the season.

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford

Leeds 2-3 Fulham

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Wolves 0-4 Leicester

Premier League latest scores

15:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Scores around the grounds in the Premier League, with the four early kick-offs nearing full-time:

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford

Leeds 1-3 Fulham

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Wolves 0-4 Leicester

Team news

15:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are absent for Tottenham’s home clash with Newcastle. Midfielder Hojbjerg is replaced by Oliver Skipp, who makes his first club start of the campaign. Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon earn recalls.

Ex-Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier is included in the Newcastle line-up for the fixture away to his former side. Eddie Howe brings Joe Willock back into the starting XI as Jacob Murphy drops to the bench.

Tottenham vs Newcastle

15:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Antonio Conte makes five changes from Spurs’ defeat at Manchester United, with Sanchez, Lenglet, Royal, Skipp and Sesssegnon all coming into the team.

Confirmed line-ups

15:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tottenham: Lloris(C); Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Bissouma, Skipp, Sessegnon; Kane, Son.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier(C), Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Tottenham vs Newcastle

15:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest from Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United.

