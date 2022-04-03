Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Ben Davies equalises for Spurs

Tottenham and Newcastle square off in the Premier League (REUTERS)

Tottenham take on Newcastle today in a mouth-watering clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in both teams’ first Premier League match since the international break.

Newcastle suffered a disappointing defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite back-to-back losses after an incredible unbeaten run to begin 2022 under Eddie Howe.

They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are having a rollercoaster season but are still chasing hard to finish in the top four.

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes in the race for Europe.

Follow live updates from a crucial clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Tottenham vs Newcastle

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Burn, Schar, Targett, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

38’ - GOAL! Schar’s free-kick beats Lloris to put Newcastle ahead

43’ - GOAL! Davies glances in a header to quickly equalise for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 1 Newcastle United FC

43’ - GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle

17:14 , Karl Matchett

Wow, quick equaliser! The first corner is cleared but it comes back to Son and he bends over a brilliant cross, Ben Davies getting up above Matt Targett to glance his header past Dubravka and into the far corner of the net.

All square again after just a couple of minutes.

42’ - Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle

17:13 , Karl Matchett

Victory here would surely end any lingering relegation fears for Eddie Howe and co, but there’s a long way to go yet.

As if to underline that, Son blazes infield to take on two and try to get a shot away, but Schar holds him up and Manquillo gets the ball behind.

GOAL! 38’ - Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle

17:10 , Karl Matchett

...and it’s in! Fabian Schar takes the free-kick and he’s lashed it low and into the bottom corner, Lloris getting a hand to the ball but not keeping it out - not great by the skipper. Newcastle ahead!

Story continues

36’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

17:08 , Karl Matchett

Joelinton and Willock combine on the edge of the box and Son takes down the latter on the edge of the box.

Decent shooting chance for the Magpies...

32’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

17:05 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle have weathered that early spell of possession from the hosts and are now earning themselves a few attacks too.

Shelvey’s attempted crossfield ball to Saint-Maximin almost looks like it could open Spurs up, but he slips and it’s through to Lloris.

Just a few more spaces now opening up in the middle of the pitch - and Hojbjerg breaks forward to head just over the bar.

26’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:59 , Karl Matchett

Burn reaches a corner but his header lacks any power. In then trying to recover the ball, which has bounced out of the box, he simply barges Romero out of the way and gives away a free-kick. Spurs play out quicky from their own half and it ends in a shot from Son - it’s weak, and Dubravka saves.

Nice play from Bentancur, Kulusevski wanted it off Son.

22’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:54 , Karl Matchett

Willock turns in the box as Newcastle finally find a way into the attacking half of the pitch, but his strike is blocked by a brilliant recovery lunge from Romero. Excellent from the centre-back.

Son now turns with space to move into for Spurs, but his choice of pass isn’t the best and Newcastle can again recover.

18’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:51 , Karl Matchett

Eric Dier curls a free-kick at goal from about 30 yards out. It looks excitingly close, as it smashes the support post behind the goal, but it’s not really. A good three yards wide or so.

Dubravka not bothered.

Saint-Maximin and Bentancur collide in the middle of the park and the Newcastle man needs some attention.

14’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:45 , Karl Matchett

As a good example of the flow of the match so far, Ryan Fraser has had one touch after 14 minutes.

Harry Kane spins on the edge of the box to shoot, but doesn’t quite connect properly and the ball drifts away off-target.

Spurs still very much in the ascendency, but it’s all perhaps slightly too slow to unduly trouble Newcastle just yet.

8’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:40 , Karl Matchett

Spurs putting some sustained pressure on the Newcastle defence now, Bentancur and Kulusevski both picking the ball up quickly after possession is lost to not allow the visitors any chance to break out of their deep block.

Kane and Son haven’t been too prominent yet, but it’s early days. Newcastle needing to stay concentrated.

4’ - Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:36 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle made a few early probes into attacking areas, but Spurs have quickly gained a foothold with possession and playing through the thirds. Both wing-backs are getting plenty of the ball, Dier and Bentancur keen to switch the direction of play whenever possible.

Kulusevski is looking to get involved as much as possible too.

Kick-off! Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

16:31 , Karl Matchett

We are underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs looking to go fourth, Newcastle looking to move one place up to 14th if they win.

Newcastle tight at the back

16:27 , Luke Baker

Eddie Howe has tightened Newcastle up at the back since taking over as boss.

The Magpies haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 11 Premier League games and shipped only eight goals in that time.

They did lose their final two games before the international break - against Chelsea and Everton - but only by a 1-0 scoreline with the winning goals being scored in the 89th and 90th minutes.

Poor recent record for Spurs at home to Magpies

16:24 , Luke Baker

Tottenham have a surprisingly poor recent record at home to Newcastle.

They've won just two of their last seven home Premier League games against the Magpies - losing four and drawing one in that time - and haven't scored more than once in any of the seven meetings.

Eddie Howe places respect at the centre of his Newcastle rebuilding plans

16:20 , Luke Baker

Eddie Howe is determined to rebuild Newcastle upon a foundation of respect. The former Bournemouth boss took over at St James’ Park in November last year and has since guided the club out of the thick of the battle for Premier League survival and into a position where, while the danger is not yet over, they can see a way towards safety.

That process has been aided in no small part by a January spending spree which saw Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett added to the squad and more new faces are sure to follow, but Howe insists all employees will have to buy into the culture he is attempting to instigate.

He said: “The culture of any organisation will determine its success, so how people interact with each other, and you can stimulate that just with little things to try to get people talking and mixing in different groups.

“Everything we do is trying to create a better working environment, create respect – I think ‘respect’ is a huge word – between staff and players and players with themselves, and knowing that we’re all there for the same purpose.”

Eddie Howe places respect at the centre of his Newcastle rebuilding plans

Antonio Conte hopes Champions League place can help Spurs make ‘good decisions’

16:16 , Luke Baker

It’s all about reaching the Champions League for Spurs and boss Antonio Conte believes qualification would allow for the club to make “good decisions for me”.

Spurs are in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.

“Every single player understands that we are in the right way to become a strong team and are ready to fight for an important target,” he said. “This is very important.

“Now we have nine games and have to be focused. The players have to be focused to give their maximum.

“To finish in the Champions League would be a great achievement for everybody and allow us to take different decisions and good decisions for me. For sure it will be very important.”

Antonio Conte hopes Champions League place can help Spurs make ‘good decisions’

Eddie Howe taking nothing for granted as he calls for Newcastle’s final push in survival bid

16:11 , Luke Baker

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged his players to reset ahead of a nine-game mini-season as they attempt to finally kill off their Premier League relegation fears.

Those members of the Magpies squad not on international duty spent part of the latest break in the league programme at a warm weather training camp in Dubai. That came with Newcastle having engineered a nine-point cushion over the bottom three, despite suffering back-to-back defeats at Chelsea and Everton in their last two outings.

However as he prepares to send out his team against Tottenham, Howe is refusing to take anything for granted.

Eddie Howe taking nothing for granted as he calls for final push in survival bid

Tottenham vs Newcastle

16:06 , Luke Baker

Attention now turns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs are aiming to keep their top-four hopes on course with victory over Newcastle.

The Magpies were one of the league’s form teams for the first two-and-a-half months of 2022 and although they lost back-to-back games before the international break, they’re certainly much fiercer opposition under Eddie Howe.

FULL TIME - West Ham 2-1 Everton

15:52 , Karl Matchett

A late flurry of crosses comes to nothing as the West Ham defence stand firm. A decent showing from Everton for the first hour, but they leave with nothing after yet more individual erors leave them on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

For West Ham it’s up to sixth and level with both Spurs and Man United, ahead of Tottenham’s game this afternoon.

Which we’ll have coverage of right here coming up, so don’t go anywhere!

90’+1 - West Ham 2-1 Everton

15:49 , Karl Matchett

Into stoppage time we go and if Everton are going to dramatically steal a point, it’s not exactly evident as to how they’re going to manage it. No real link play now in the final third, no runners into the box. Mykolenko thrashes an effort well over the bar.

The referee has added on four minutes so they best come up with something quick, or else it’s still three points between themselves and the relegation zone.

88’ - West Ham 2-1 Everton

15:47 , Karl Matchett

A rueful shake of the head from Lampard as another attempted through-pass goes flying out of play. The away side have still had spells of possession but it’s going nowhere - Fabianski has been on easy street since 2-1.

The keeper now comes to claim a high, lofted ball above Richarlison and West Ham are just minutes away from the three points.

84’ - West Ham 2-1 Everton

15:42 , Karl Matchett

Antonio’s trickery winds the ball right to Fornals but his swiped effort is miles wide. Applause around the ground now as Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko comes on as West Ham’s second sub.

Godfrey then has to make a last-ditch tackle to stop Antonio, who took on two and was almost one on one with Pickford. Yellow card for Holgate for a foul on Fornals, who was otherwise away on the break.

WHU sub: Yarmolenko on for Benrahma

80’ - West Ham 2-1 Everton

15:39 , Karl Matchett

Another counter almost sees the Hammers extend their lead but they settle for a corner which eventually comes to nothing. It’s slowing down now, the pace of the game, which suits the home side who lead.

Richarlison tries to drag Everton upfield but after leaving Zouma for dead, his pass toward Gordon is poor and easily cut-out.

EVE sub: Anthony Gordon on for Calvert-Lewin

76’ - West ham 2-1 Everton

15:34 , Karl Matchett

Iwobi and Mykolenko combine but can’t quite fashion an opening. West Ham with 10 back now and just Antonio left up.

Team news for you for the next game as Tottenham host Newcastle:

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Burn, Schar, Targett, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

72’ - West ham 2-1 Everton

15:32 , Karl Matchett

Holgate has dropped into defence now to fill Keane’s void. Anthony Gordon and Dele Alli are among those warming up and Lampard will have to figure out how to get these potential gamechangers onto the pitch without leaving even more room for the home side to break into.

Around 20’ to play now including stoppage time.

68’ - West ham 2-1 Everton

15:28 , Karl Matchett

Holgate has a calf issue by the looks of things. West Ham use the chance to make a change.

WHU sub: Noble on for Bowen.

64’ - RED CARD! West ham 2-1 Everton

15:24 , Karl Matchett

Richarlison wins a free-kick off Dawson as Everton again look to respond. They are still looking to build play, but the gaps are also appearing for West Ham counters with more regularity.

And as another opens up it’s Keane who lunges in with a tackle - he’s never winning it, he doesn’t win it and it’s a foul, another yellow and a subsequent red for the centre-back!

Dreadful decision-making from the Everton man and yet again they have imploded at the back.

GOAL! 59’ - West ham 2-1 Everton

15:17 , Karl Matchett

That didn’t take long! Terrible from Everton in defence - a massive, massive gap is left own the right channel after Keane moves out of defence and Iwobi loses the ball, Antonio races away and shoots - it’s saved but bounces to Bowen who rolls into the empty net.

2-1 to West Ham and a dreadful defensive error from Everton.

58’ - West ham 1-1 Everton

15:15 , Karl Matchett

Now Everton are on the front foot again, as they were when the scores were level in the first half.

Gray winds his way infield and swipes a shot in - but he’s off-balance and it’s well wide of goal.

Moyes is berating his team on the touchline but they haven’t really responded and the five minutes after their first-half goal is the only spell where they have been on top, in truth.

54’ - GOAL! West ham 1-1 Everton

15:12 , Karl Matchett

What a strike! There’s a goal on the road at last for Everton and it’s Mason Holgate who has it - a tremendous side-volley, with a slight deflection, which fizzes into the far bottom corner after West Ham fail to clear a corner. All square again!

50’ - West ham 1-0 Everton

15:09 , Karl Matchett

Decent sighter for Calvert-Lewin after Rice loses the ball - but the striker’s effort clips the top of the crossbar and flies over. Nice from Iwobi once again in the build-up.

He has been their best spark in attack today but the end product still just isn’t there.

One goal from open play for Calvert-Lewin in the league this term - all the way back on the opening day of the campaign.

46’ - West ham 1-0 Everton

15:05 , Karl Matchett

Second half time - we are back underway. What can Everton come up with as they seek a comeback?

HALF TIME - West ham 1-0 Everton

14:48 , Karl Matchett

Almost a second right before the break as Pickford spills a deflected cross, but Everton survive and the whistle goes shortly after.

A lot to sort out again for Frank Lampard at the break as Everton seek valuable points.

The Hammers haven’t done a lot, but they lead!

44’ - West ham 1-0 Everton

14:46 , Karl Matchett

Everton again almost architects of their own downfall. A poor pass from Pickford gives Godfrey no angle, his pass upfield is then easily cut out and two balls later Antonio is in - but as he rounds the goalkeeper he takes the ball too wide, and can only find the side-netting with his finish.

Two minutes added on.

42’ - West ham 1-0 Everton

14:43 , Karl Matchett

Big chance for Richarlison again - and again he spurns it. Fredericks tries to control and gets it wrong, the ball spins to Richarlison and he tries to send an outside of the boot effort over Fabianski and into the far corner, but he gets it all wrong. Too high and not the right angle and the chance is gone.

No Everton player has scored an away league goal under Lampard yet - he just has a single own goal to celebrate so far on the road.

38’ - West ham 1-0 Everton

14:39 , Karl Matchett

Richarlison fools the referee to win a free-kick by jumping into Dawson and gives his team a bit of a break. They haven’t settled at all since falling behind. Might just need to be a case of getting to the break and Lampard getting them focused again on what was working, to an extent, prior to the goal.

Gray tricks his way into a wide area and wins a corner.

34’ - West ham 1-0 Everton

14:35 , Karl Matchett

Yellow card for Keane for a trip on Antonio just past the halfway line. West Ham have sudenly woken up and their fans too.

Fornals sends a deflected strike just off-target but the ball had gone out of play just beforehand anyway.

31’ - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Everton

14:33 , Karl Matchett

What a strike! Definitely against the run of the first half, but from a free-kick Aaron Cresswell has whipped the ball over the wall and right into the top corner, what a tremendous hit.

No chance for Pickford and the left-back enjoyed that one - he’s a Liverpool fan and celebrates in front of the Everton fans.

What now for Everton, can they respond?

30’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:32 , Karl Matchett

Huge chance for Everton - brilliant recovery by Fredericks! Richarlison outfoxes him initially to race onto a through-ball and round Fabianski, but the right-back speeds back to get in place and beat the Brazilian to the loose ball, winning a free-kick in the process.

Lovely ball from Iwobi from deep.

28’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:29 , Karl Matchett

Mykolenko surges forward on the overlap but Richarlison’s pass isn’t well-timed - he might have been better served to clip a cross in instead, with two waiting.

At the other end Doucoure has to go into overdrive to make a recovery challenge after a loose pass almost sees Fornals break into the box.

24’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:26 , Karl Matchett

A very flat atmospehere at the London Stadium right now. The Hammers have won only three of their last nine in all competitions and the exact same record in Premier League terms - the fans witnessed a great first half of the season but it has somewhat fallen away since mid-January in this competition.

Antonio tries to bring the ball down in the box but his boot is high and a brave defensive header clear gives Everton a free-kick.

20’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:22 , Karl Matchett

Kurt Zouma receiving a smattering of boos every time he touches the ball. He’s twice called into action to head clear as the visitors look to turn their possession into chances; Richarlison and Iwobi are looking creative when they get on the ball but they haven’t quite managed to force Fabianski into action yet.

West Ham have hardly got started.

15’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:17 , Karl Matchett

Mason Holgate needs a bit of attention from the physios and has a problem with his socks. He had to come into the side at very late notice when Van de Beek pulled up pre-game, remember.

Looks fine to continue for now though, maybe just some tightness. In the muscles or the socks.

Everton so far look good in possession in their own half, but they are just missing that final pass in the attacking third. Some decent movement from Calvert-Lewin and Gray so far though.

11’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:14 , Karl Matchett

A quick break for the Hammers and it’s a great chance for Fornals - but Pickford is out quickly and makes a block-tackle! Bowen did well to put the ball across, but the England goalkeeper was smart off his line and did enough to thwart the home side.

5’ - West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:09 , Karl Matchett

A fast start from both sides without too many clear sights of goal in the opening stages. Everton a little nervy at the back as you might expect but they are also looking to get forward whenever possible.

Richarlison aims an acrobatic effort on target following a cross from the right, but it’s well-blocked.

Keane heads clear as another ball comes in at the other end of the pitch.

West Ham 0-0 Everton

14:01 , Karl Matchett

A late blow for Everton - no Donny van de Beek for them. Mason Holgate is into the team after an injury in the final minutes of the warm-up.

We’re underway! Kick-off at the London Stadium.

Kick-off imminent

13:58 , Luke Baker

The players are out and only a couple of minutes until we get underway at the London Stadium. Will West Ham keep pace in the race for Europe or can Everton take a big step towards safety with a rare win on the road?

Only one way to find out...

(REUTERS)

Declan Rice’s value to West Ham

13:55 , Luke Baker

Declan Rice is the man who makes West Ham (and arguably England) tick, so it’s no wonder that David Moyes has come out this week and put a huge price tag on his midfielder’s head.

Moyes has vowed Declan Rice will not be sold for less than £150million, and that the price tag is now “north” of that eye-watering figure.

The 23-year-old is a reported target for both Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Hammers boss is digging his heels in.

“The first thing to say is that he is not for sale,” said Moyes. “But if you are interested, well, it will be north of that, because £100million was cheap last summer, and £150million just now would be minimum – but he is not for sale.

“I look at what Tottenham did with Harry Kane, albeit it in a different way. They said, ‘no, there is a price and if someone wants to pay the price, then we’d probably do it. If they don’t then he’s not going anywhere’. That’s it, they have kept him.

“There will be times when players have got the power but at the moment we have got Declan on the best part of a three-and-a-half-year contract.”

Hammers boss David Moyes claims Declan Rice price must be ‘north of £150million’

Vitalii Mykolenko shocked and grateful over Everton support for Ukraine

13:51 , Luke Baker

Everton’s Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko said he has been “shocked” by the club’s support following Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

Mykolenko, who arrived at Goodison Park from Dynamo Kyiv on New Year’s Day, was handed the captain’s armband in Everton’s FA Cup win against Boreham Wood last month as a show of solidarity.

And the 22-year-old left-back has been moved by requests from team-mates and club staff to help house refugees.

He starts for the Toffees at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Vitalii Mykolenko shocked and grateful over Everton support for Ukraine

West Ham looking to make history

13:46 , Luke Baker

In some better news for Everton, not since the 1972-73 campaign have West Ham completed the double over them. Following a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in October, that's what the Hammers are aiming for today.

The Toffees may have struggled away from home this term but they traditionally enjoy the trip to West Ham - having lost just one of their last 13 away league games against the Londoners.

In fact, Everton have won more Premier League away games (12) against the Hammers than they have against any other side.

Everton's road woes

13:41 , Luke Baker

So, Everton struggle on a Sunday and there's further bad news for their fans in that their away record this season is also pretty dire.

The Toffees have won just six points on the road this season - the fewest in the Premier League - and are currently without a win in 11 away league games.

Conversely, West Ham are looking to secure three consecutive home league wins for the first time since March 2021.

Everton's Sunday blues

13:36 , Luke Baker

The omens don't bode well for Everton in terms of playing on a Sunday.

The Toffees are winless in their last nine Sunday Premier League games, losing eight of those and drawing one.

Away from home, Everton have won just four of their last 36 Sunday league games, although one of those victories did at least come against West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini walks away unscathed from car crash

13:31 , Luke Baker

Manuel Lanzini isn’t in the West Ham squad today, which perhaps shouldn’t be a huge surprise given that he was involved in a car crash earlier this week.

The 29-year-old was on his way to the club’s east London training ground in Rush Green when the collision happened on the A12 at around 2pm on Thursday.

Lanzini, who was being driven by a chauffeur, was assessed by medics and suffered no injuries. It is understood that he did not go to hospital.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini escapes car crash with no injuries

West Ham vs Everton - latest news

13:25 , Karl Matchett

Where are the goals coming from today?

The Hammers’ top scorers are Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, both with eight strikes in the Premier League this term.

Support attackers Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma have half a dozen apiece, too - so while they have no single reliable source of goals, they do share them around that front line well enough. West Ham have scored only five goals in their last five games across all competitions.

Everton are worse - they’ve netted just three in the last five, while conceding ten in that time.

Demarai Gray is their top scorer in league terms, with five, while Richarlison has four and three players have three. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s long spell on the sidelines injured has clearly been a big factor here.

West Ham vs Everton: Latest news

13:20 , Karl Matchett

So let’s take a look at what the two sides are fighting for today.

The Hammers have been in contention for European spots all season long but a recent drop-off in form has left them down in eighth and they really need to rediscover consistency if they want a Europa spot for next term. Victory today would bump them up to sixth, above Wolves and Manchester United. A two-goal margin of victory or better would also see them leapfrog Spurs into fifth on goal difference, but of course Antonio Conte’s side could regain that position when they play Newcastle later today.

As for Everton, it’s all about avoiding relegation for them this season.

They have a three-point buffer down to Watford as it stands, but have also played three games fewer. Leeds, in 16th, are five points ahead of the Toffees so they won’t be changing league positions today - their only target now is really to make sure they don’t change leagues over the summer.

West Ham vs Everton latest: The key areas Lampard must improve team in quickly

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Just 11 games to play, and only three points in it - Everton are in their biggest relegation fight in almost 20 years and far from certain to avoid the fate the fans cannot abide the thought of.

An awful lot might be riding on the late three points picked up against Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, but even the optimism earned there has since been wiped out by a dismal FA Cup hammering to Crystal Palace. The big factor in the Toffees’ favour right now, aside from being the team just the right side of the relegation zone, is the fact they have two games in hand.

Frank Lampard was officially appointed on transfer deadline day at the end of January; since then it has been fewer than one point per game earned. Applying his current rate to the rest of the season would see the Toffees total 34, a very low tally which would have been enough to avoid the drop last term, but go down in five of the prior six.

The numbers suggest Everton are actually getting worse - so can the manager turn it around in a pivotal week? Here’s a look at the data behind Lampard’s start and the key areas the Toffees need to improve in, fast.

Everton have been worse since Lampard took over - this week he must turn it around

Lampard backs Richarlison despite centre-forward struggles

13:10 , Karl Matchett

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not believe Richarlison has struggled with the burden of being the team’s senior striker this season.

Injury has restricted England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin to just 11 appearances and in his absence the Brazilian, who has played most of his career out wide, has had to be the nominal centre-forward.

A paltry return of just five goals (four in the league) in 23 matches means Richarlison is only third behind summer signings Andros Townsend – whose season has been ended by a knee injury – and Demarai Gray.

The 24-year-old has scored only one Premier League goal since early December but Lampard, who saw the Brazil international score in his first match in charge after taking over from Rafael Benitez, does not think the responsibility has weighed heavy on the player.

“I think the burden of wanting to score goals is a natural one for a goalscorer. I see a hungry player who shows that in his performance a lot,” he said ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

“It’s the the way I’d want it, I was a similar player myself. I don’t think it is a burden in terms of negative sense.

“It is good burden and when we get a better output from the top end of the pitch we will see results.”

More from Lampard:

Frank Lampard: Richarlison has not struggled with burden of being top striker

West Ham vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups

13:04 , Karl Matchett

Here we go then - looks like both sides opt for 4-2-3-1 with the Hammers having their preferred central midfield combo and Bowen overcoming his fitness issues.

Frank Lampard has gone for on-loan Donny van de Beek in the centre of the park, with Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in the side too.

WHU: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

EVE: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham vs Everton team news

12:55 , Karl Matchett

Just a few minutes now until the line-ups are confirmed for today’s early game.

Ahead of today, both teams had concerns over a handful of players.

Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen are facing late fitness tests while Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out. Manuel Lanzini is set to be available despite being involved in a car crash earlier this week.

Yerry Mina, Allan, Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend are all ruled out for Everton. Donny van de Beek is a doubt due to illness.

Is West Ham vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

12:50 , Karl Matchett

West Ham United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’s side have lost ground in the top-four race and entered the weekend four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have two games in hands.

The drop-off has perhaps partly been down to the Hammers’ exploits in Europe, with a heroic comeback against Seville ensuring the club’s place in the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon.

For Everton, there is far less to celebrate. Frank Lampard’s side are in genuine danger of the drop, having lost four of their last five games, even if victory over Newcastle prior to the international break did help to alleviate some of the gloom.

Despite that result, though, the Toffees were still only three points clear of the relegation zone heading into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

Is West Ham vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Frank Lampard asks Everton to roll with the punches in bid to turn things around

12:45 , Karl Matchett

Everton manager Frank Lampard has called for his players to develop better resilience to improve the worst away record in England’s top four divisions.

Just six points from a possible 39 on the road is the poorest return from the 92 clubs comprising the Premier League and EFL.

In fact, dropping all the way down to National League North and South, only one side – National League Dover – have performed worse away from home.

Lampard blames a poor reaction to adversity for such an appalling statistic, but with his side sitting just one place above the relegation zone he knows they cannot just rely on results at Goodison Park to make them safe.

“Mentality is a word which gets thrown around a lot but there is so much which goes into it,” said the Toffees boss ahead of the trip to West Ham.

“Our job as coaches is to find little nuggets within that, whether it is individual or collective, to make sure the players believe in themselves and have confidence because in the Premier League you will take hits.

“When we’ve had them away from home we haven’t recovered from them and that is something we just have to improve.”

Read all of the manager’s thoughts on his team’s poor away form:

Frank Lampard asks Everton to roll with the punches in bid to turn things around

West Ham to hand Lukasz Fabianski new one-year deal

12:39 , Karl Matchett

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be handed a new one-year deal at West Ham.

The former Poland international turns 37 this month but is playing as well as ever as the Hammers chase another top-six finish.

Fabianski’s form has been so impressive that he has restricted on-loan France keeper Alphonse Areola to appearances in the cup competitions.

“He has been really good,” said Hammers boss David Moyes. “I actually think he has been pushed by Alphonse, who has done really well for us in European games and cup games as well.

“I think maybe the age Lukasz is at we have tried to spare him, and I have to say I think Lukasz, touch wood, has been very, very good in the league and performed consistently well.”

Full report:

West Ham vs Everton

12:04 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of West Ham vs Everton as both teams find themselves in desperate need of points in battles at opposite ends of the table.

Everton’s proud record of being Premier League ever-presents is in genuine jeopardy as they lie 17th, just three points above the drop zone. Frank Lampard hasn’t yet had the desired impact since coming in as manager, although victory over Newcastle just before the international break was a huge result that they hope will spark a run of form.

Meanwhile, West Ham are gunning for European football although, paradoxically, their exploits in this season’s Europa League appear to be harming their chances.

The Hammers brilliantly beat Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals but they have slipped down the Premier League table in the race for the top four, with Arsenal surging away. Three points at home to a team battling relegation is a must for David Moyes’s men if they want to keep their quest on track.