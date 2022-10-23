Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Skipp starts - Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, prediction today

Dan Kilpatrick and Giuseppe Muro
·7 min read
Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Skipp starts - Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, prediction today

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Spurs will be desperate to bounce back from an abject showing against Manchester United on home soil this afternoon. Antonio Conte’s side once again failed to turn up for a heavyweight Premier League contest at Old Trafford on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat that led to their manager ruling out any prospect of a title challenge despite his team heading into the weekend still sitting third and only four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham are on a run of 10 consecutive home victories across all competitions, though are likely to be subject to a stern test from an aspirational Newcastle outfit that have lost only one of their last 14 matches under Eddie Howe and boast the top-flight’s best defensive record. The Magpies currently occupy sixth spot and have pushed the likes of United, Liverpool and Manchester City hard during an impressive start to the season.

Oliver Skipp makes his first start since January as one of five changes from the Spurs team that lost at Old Trafford, while Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton start for Newcastle. Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle live below, with analysis from Dan Kilpatrick.

Tottenham vs Newcastle latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Confirmed team news: Skipp start for Spurs

  • Prediction: Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Newcastle United FC

15:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Kieran Trippier is back at Tottenham today.

He has created more chances from set play than any other player in the Premier League this season (16), and more chances overall than any other defender (26).

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:49 , Giuseppe Muro

The right side of Sanchez, Emerson is a concern, even more so without Kulusevski available.

Lenglet feels important for playing out.

15:42 , Giuseppe Muro

For Newcastle, Joe Willock returns to the team and Joelinton starts despite a knee injury.

Bruno Guimaraes also starts, despite welcoming a new baby son in the past couple of days.

15:35 , Giuseppe Muro

So Antonio Conte has handed Oliver Skipp his first Premier League start since January.

The midfielder comes into the Spurs team as one of five changes from the team that lost 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

There is no Cristian Romero or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the Tottenham squad.

Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon also come in to the team.

Confirmed team news

15:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham: Lloris, Lenglet, Sanchez, Dier, Royal, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Gil, Perisic, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Davies, White.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Guimarães, Almiron, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy.

15:24 , Giuseppe Muro

The Spurs squad has arrived

15:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is coming up in 15 minutes...

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

15:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Dejan Kulusevski will again be a big miss for Spurs today.

Antonio Conte says the Swede needs “a bit of time” to return to fitness after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury last week.

Kulusevski has not played since tweaking his hamstring on international duty last month but Conte hopes to have him available before the World Cup.

“His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened,” Conte said this week. “When this type of situation happens, you have to restart. You need time.

“We have the medical department to face injuries and they have to solve the situation in a short period because if they do, it means points in the table."

(PA)
(PA)

Stats

15:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham have won 10 consecutive home games in all competitions, scoring 27 goals during that run.

They are bidding to win their opening six home matches of a top-flight season for the first since 1964-65.

But Spurs face a tough test against a Newcastle side who have only lost once in 14 matches in all competitions (W7, D6).

Eddie Howe's side beat Fulham 4-1 on their last visit to London, have kept five top-flight clean sheets this season and have the division's best defensive record.

14:51 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene is set at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Head to head history and results

14:45 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham wins: 73

Draws: 34

Newcastle wins: 59

Spurs have beaten Newcastle in seven of the past 10 Premier League meetings (D2, L1).

Conte calls on Spurs to show more cunning

14:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Antonio Conte has said his Tottenham side are still missing the experience and street-smarts to manage high-pressure matches, and reiterated that it will take time to turn the club into challengers.

Spurs went down 2-0 at Manchester United in a one-sided game on Wednesday, leaving a frustrated Conte claiming they always struggle in games when “the level is high”.

Speaking ahead of today’s game, the head coach insisted he was happy with the “commitment” of his players at Old Trafford but said they lack the game-management of many of their Premier League rivals.

“In the big games when the level is high, the pressure is high,” Conte said.

“To play at Old Trafford is not simple, not easy. A lot of noise, amazing atmosphere, the fans push a lot.

"For this reason, the step that we have to do [is] to try to cope also with this pressure.

“Experience is very important in these situations. Sometimes when you are suffering, you put the ball outside the stadium. So that you can breathe.

“Or if you have injury you stay [down]. I see many, many teams in England, who understand the moment when they are suffering. One player stops, wastes time. In this period, you breathe. Your mind becomes clear again. This is experience.

“The team that is used to winning, they have everything and experience is also important. You can’t buy experience. You can only improve by playing, playing, playing, facing situations and finding solutions.

“If you are suffering a lot you have to understand that maybe it is not the right moment to continue playing from the back. Go up, with a long ball, fight for the second ball.

“These are the types of situations where we can improve, and we are working on these aspects. To have experienced players in my opinion is very, very, very important.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction

14:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs cannot afford another loss, particularly against a team who could feasibly fight them for a European spot this season. Newcastle, meanwhile, are lacking some key attacking players.

For that reason, a tight stalemate seems likely.

0-0 draw.

Newcastle team news

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Rumours have been circulating this morning that Newcastle could be without key man Bruno Guimaraes this afternoon following the birth of his son earlier this weekend.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe has confirmed Joelinton is a major doubt after picking up a knock against Everton, while Jonjo Shelvey could feature for the first time this season.

Alexander Isak, Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin are all out.

Tottenham team news

14:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs are still missing key forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Antonio Conte is expected to stick with the 3-5-2 system he used in Wednesday’s dismal 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, with Lucas Moura still not considered fit enough to start and Bryan Gil not trusted in the Premier League.

There is likely to be a change at right wing-back, with Emerson Royal available again after suspension and likely to come straight back in for Matt Doherty. Ryan Sessegnon could also replace Ivan Perisic on the opposite flank.

The other probable change is at left centre-back, where Clement Lenglet is a straight swap for Ben Davies.

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, as well as the front two, could all do with a rest but it is doubtful if Conte will risk bringing in the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga or Oliver Skipp.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Where to watch

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the action via a live stream on the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:03 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Newcastle today.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4.30pm BST.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua