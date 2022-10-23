Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE! Skipp starts - Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, prediction today

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Spurs will be desperate to bounce back from an abject showing against Manchester United on home soil this afternoon. Antonio Conte’s side once again failed to turn up for a heavyweight Premier League contest at Old Trafford on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat that led to their manager ruling out any prospect of a title challenge despite his team heading into the weekend still sitting third and only four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham are on a run of 10 consecutive home victories across all competitions, though are likely to be subject to a stern test from an aspirational Newcastle outfit that have lost only one of their last 14 matches under Eddie Howe and boast the top-flight’s best defensive record. The Magpies currently occupy sixth spot and have pushed the likes of United, Liverpool and Manchester City hard during an impressive start to the season.

Oliver Skipp makes his first start since January as one of five changes from the Spurs team that lost at Old Trafford, while Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton start for Newcastle. Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle live below, with analysis from Dan Kilpatrick.

Tottenham vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Confirmed team news: Skipp start for Spurs

Prediction: Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Newcastle United FC

15:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Kieran Trippier is back at Tottenham today.

He has created more chances from set play than any other player in the Premier League this season (16), and more chances overall than any other defender (26).

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

15:49 , Giuseppe Muro

The right side of Sanchez, Emerson is a concern, even more so without Kulusevski available.

Lenglet feels important for playing out.

15:42 , Giuseppe Muro

For Newcastle, Joe Willock returns to the team and Joelinton starts despite a knee injury.

Bruno Guimaraes also starts, despite welcoming a new baby son in the past couple of days.

Story continues

15:35 , Giuseppe Muro

So Antonio Conte has handed Oliver Skipp his first Premier League start since January.

The midfielder comes into the Spurs team as one of five changes from the team that lost 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

There is no Cristian Romero or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the Tottenham squad.

Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon also come in to the team.

Confirmed team news

15:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham: Lloris, Lenglet, Sanchez, Dier, Royal, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Gil, Perisic, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Davies, White.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Guimarães, Almiron, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy.

15:24 , Giuseppe Muro

The Spurs squad has arrived

15:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is coming up in 15 minutes...

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

15:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Dejan Kulusevski will again be a big miss for Spurs today.

Antonio Conte says the Swede needs “a bit of time” to return to fitness after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury last week.

Kulusevski has not played since tweaking his hamstring on international duty last month but Conte hopes to have him available before the World Cup.

“His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened,” Conte said this week. “When this type of situation happens, you have to restart. You need time.

“We have the medical department to face injuries and they have to solve the situation in a short period because if they do, it means points in the table."

(PA)

Stats

15:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham have won 10 consecutive home games in all competitions, scoring 27 goals during that run.

They are bidding to win their opening six home matches of a top-flight season for the first since 1964-65.

But Spurs face a tough test against a Newcastle side who have only lost once in 14 matches in all competitions (W7, D6).

Eddie Howe's side beat Fulham 4-1 on their last visit to London, have kept five top-flight clean sheets this season and have the division's best defensive record.

14:51 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene is set at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Head to head history and results

14:45 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham wins: 73

Draws: 34

Newcastle wins: 59

Spurs have beaten Newcastle in seven of the past 10 Premier League meetings (D2, L1).

Conte calls on Spurs to show more cunning

14:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Antonio Conte has said his Tottenham side are still missing the experience and street-smarts to manage high-pressure matches, and reiterated that it will take time to turn the club into challengers.

Spurs went down 2-0 at Manchester United in a one-sided game on Wednesday, leaving a frustrated Conte claiming they always struggle in games when “the level is high”.

Speaking ahead of today’s game, the head coach insisted he was happy with the “commitment” of his players at Old Trafford but said they lack the game-management of many of their Premier League rivals.

“In the big games when the level is high, the pressure is high,” Conte said.

“To play at Old Trafford is not simple, not easy. A lot of noise, amazing atmosphere, the fans push a lot.

"For this reason, the step that we have to do [is] to try to cope also with this pressure.

“Experience is very important in these situations. Sometimes when you are suffering, you put the ball outside the stadium. So that you can breathe.

“Or if you have injury you stay [down]. I see many, many teams in England, who understand the moment when they are suffering. One player stops, wastes time. In this period, you breathe. Your mind becomes clear again. This is experience.

“The team that is used to winning, they have everything and experience is also important. You can’t buy experience. You can only improve by playing, playing, playing, facing situations and finding solutions.

“If you are suffering a lot you have to understand that maybe it is not the right moment to continue playing from the back. Go up, with a long ball, fight for the second ball.

“These are the types of situations where we can improve, and we are working on these aspects. To have experienced players in my opinion is very, very, very important.”

(Getty Images)

Prediction

14:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs cannot afford another loss, particularly against a team who could feasibly fight them for a European spot this season. Newcastle, meanwhile, are lacking some key attacking players.

For that reason, a tight stalemate seems likely.

0-0 draw.

Newcastle team news

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Rumours have been circulating this morning that Newcastle could be without key man Bruno Guimaraes this afternoon following the birth of his son earlier this weekend.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe has confirmed Joelinton is a major doubt after picking up a knock against Everton, while Jonjo Shelvey could feature for the first time this season.

Alexander Isak, Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin are all out.

Tottenham team news

14:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs are still missing key forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Antonio Conte is expected to stick with the 3-5-2 system he used in Wednesday’s dismal 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, with Lucas Moura still not considered fit enough to start and Bryan Gil not trusted in the Premier League.

There is likely to be a change at right wing-back, with Emerson Royal available again after suspension and likely to come straight back in for Matt Doherty. Ryan Sessegnon could also replace Ivan Perisic on the opposite flank.

The other probable change is at left centre-back, where Clement Lenglet is a straight swap for Ben Davies.

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, as well as the front two, could all do with a rest but it is doubtful if Conte will risk bringing in the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga or Oliver Skipp.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Where to watch

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the action via a live stream on the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:03 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Newcastle today.

Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 4.30pm BST.