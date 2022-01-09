Tottenham vs Morecambe: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Tottenham’s cup commitments continue on Sunday as they host League One outfit Morecambe.

The 2-0 loss at Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final may well have brought Antonio Conte crashing back down to earth but the FA Cup provides a real chance for Spurs this season.

Conte, who won the competition in one of his final acts as Chelsea boss, is a serial winner and, while the loss in midweek was disappointing, may well view the competition as an opportunity to end Spurs’ trophy drought.

A favourable opening to their FA Cup campaign, Sunday’s opposition currently sit 19th in League One after a difficult campaign thus far.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup meeting is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 9, 2021.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Morecambe

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Highlights: Both the BBC and ITV, however, will have highlights from the game available.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog, Dan Kilpatrick will be providing updates.

Tottenham vs Morecambe team news

Conte will reveal more about the squad he will have available in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Given the tight turnaround, it seems reasonable to expect changes.

Tottenham vs Morecambe prediction

Obviously, much depends on the team Conte fields but - with all due respect - one would imagine even a rotated Spurs side will make light work of their opposition.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two have never faced each other in a competitive game.