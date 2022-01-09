Tottenham vs Morecambe LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Morecambe - LIVE!

Spurs are in FA Cup third-round action this afternoon as third-tier strugglers Morecambe visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hunting for a true giant-killing.

Out of the Europa Conference League and up against it in their Carabao Cup semi-final after the midweek loss to Chelsea, Antonio Conte will hope this famous old competition can offer another chance to end the club’s 14-year trophy drought.

Tottenham - who last won the FA Cup in 1991 - will be without Heung-min Son for the next couple of weeks due to injury, while Harry Kane will be rested today with a crucial run of fixtures on the horizon.

Looking to continue a weekend of upsets is a Morecambe team that currently sit in the League One relegation zone, two points adrift of safety after a seven-goal thriller against Doncaster last time out.

The Shrimps are managed by ex-Spurs midfielder Stephen Robinson , who sadly misses today’s game after testing positive for Covid-19, and eliminated Newport and non-league Buxton to get to this stage.

Follow Tottenham vs Morecambe with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Tottenham vs Morecambe latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch: Highlights on BBC from 10:30pm

Tottenham team news: Son injured; Kane being rested

Morecambe boss Robinson misses game due to Covid

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Morecambe

Harry Kane is here today, so looks like he might be on the bench just in case...

Tottenham vs Morecambe prediction

Obviously, much depends on the team Conte fields but - with all due respect - one would imagine even a rotated Spurs side will make light work of their opposition today.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Morecambe boss Robinson tests positive for Covid

Morecambe are managed by former Spurs midfielder Stephen Robinson, who sadly misses today’s game after a positive test for Covid-19 was confirmed on Saturday.

Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll takes the reins instead this afternoon.

Morecambe’s squad includes former Tottenham youngster Jonathan Obika, though they are likely to remain without Burnley loanee Adam Phillips in midfield.

Tottenham team news - Kane being rested

Harry Kane will be rested by Tottenham today as Antonio Conte rotates his squad ahead of a busy run of high-profile January fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea again.

Conte revealed on Friday that Heung-min Son would be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a muscle injury, while Cristian Romero is still on the comeback trail following hamstring trouble.

Bryan Gil is pushing for a first start since November 25 after coming off the bench in the last three matches, while Conte has also said that Dele Alli is in contention to play.

The pair could form a makeshift front three with Lucas Moura, who was rested for the final 15 minutes against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Conte is expected to pick from two of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield, while Ryan Sessegnon is set to be available again and could slot straight in at left wing-back.

Joe Rodon will be hoping for a rare opportunity in the heart of the back three, while Japhet Tanganga could play again – despite his horror show at Stamford Bridge. Pierluigi Gollini may deputise in goal.

Conte said: “I think for sure this game could be a good opportunity to make rotations and give chances to players who didn’t play so much in the last period.

“But the FA Cup is an important competition and we want to try to go to the next step and it will be important for us to win the game.”

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Gollini; Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga; Doherty, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Dele, Gil, Lucas.

How to watch Tottenham vs Morecambe

Today’s game has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on both BBC One and ITV.

BBC’s highlights programme begins tonight at 10:30pm GMT.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of FA Cup third-round weekend.

Here our focus is on events in north London, where League One relegation battlers Morecambe will look to spring an enormous upset against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Kick-off today is at 2pm GMT, so keep it right here for all the match build-up, latest team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!