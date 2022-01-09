Tottenham vs Morecambe LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Kilpatrick and Giuseppe Muro
·4 min read
Tottenham vs Morecambe LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tottenham vs Morecambe - LIVE!

Spurs are in FA Cup third-round action this afternoon as third-tier strugglers Morecambe visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hunting for a true giant-killing.

Out of the Europa Conference League and up against it in their Carabao Cup semi-final after the midweek loss to Chelsea, Antonio Conte will hope this famous old competition can offer another chance to end the club’s 14-year trophy drought.

Tottenham - who last won the FA Cup in 1991 - will be without Heung-min Son for the next couple of weeks due to injury, while Harry Kane will be rested today with a crucial run of fixtures on the horizon.

Looking to continue a weekend of upsets is a Morecambe team that currently sit in the League One relegation zone, two points adrift of safety after a seven-goal thriller against Doncaster last time out.

The Shrimps are managed by ex-Spurs midfielder Stephen Robinson , who sadly misses today’s game after testing positive for Covid-19, and eliminated Newport and non-league Buxton to get to this stage.

Follow Tottenham vs Morecambe with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Tottenham vs Morecambe latest news

  • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • How to watch: Highlights on BBC from 10:30pm

  • Tottenham team news: Son injured; Kane being rested

  • Morecambe boss Robinson misses game due to Covid

  • Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Morecambe

12:46 , George Flood

Harry Kane is here today, so looks like he might be on the bench just in case...

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham vs Morecambe prediction

12:40 , George Flood

Obviously, much depends on the team Conte fields but - with all due respect - one would imagine even a rotated Spurs side will make light work of their opposition today.

Spurs to win 2-0.

Morecambe boss Robinson tests positive for Covid

12:40 , George Flood

Morecambe are managed by former Spurs midfielder Stephen Robinson, who sadly misses today’s game after a positive test for Covid-19 was confirmed on Saturday.

Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll takes the reins instead this afternoon.

Morecambe’s squad includes former Tottenham youngster Jonathan Obika, though they are likely to remain without Burnley loanee Adam Phillips in midfield.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news - Kane being rested

12:35 , George Flood

Harry Kane will be rested by Tottenham today as Antonio Conte rotates his squad ahead of a busy run of high-profile January fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea again.

Conte revealed on Friday that Heung-min Son would be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a muscle injury, while Cristian Romero is still on the comeback trail following hamstring trouble.

Bryan Gil is pushing for a first start since November 25 after coming off the bench in the last three matches, while Conte has also said that Dele Alli is in contention to play.

The pair could form a makeshift front three with Lucas Moura, who was rested for the final 15 minutes against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Conte is expected to pick from two of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield, while Ryan Sessegnon is set to be available again and could slot straight in at left wing-back.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Joe Rodon will be hoping for a rare opportunity in the heart of the back three, while Japhet Tanganga could play again – despite his horror show at Stamford Bridge. Pierluigi Gollini may deputise in goal.

Conte said: “I think for sure this game could be a good opportunity to make rotations and give chances to players who didn’t play so much in the last period.

“But the FA Cup is an important competition and we want to try to go to the next step and it will be important for us to win the game.”

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Gollini; Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga; Doherty, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Dele, Gil, Lucas.

How to watch Tottenham vs Morecambe

12:30 , George Flood

Today’s game has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on both BBC One and ITV.

BBC’s highlights programme begins tonight at 10:30pm GMT.

12:25 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of FA Cup third-round weekend.

Here our focus is on events in north London, where League One relegation battlers Morecambe will look to spring an enormous upset against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Kick-off today is at 2pm GMT, so keep it right here for all the match build-up, latest team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC on 4-year contract in July

    Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to the Transfer

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and